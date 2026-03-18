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Yechezkel Moskowitz

Israeli founding father and first prime minister David Ben-Gurion declares the Independence of the State of Israel on May 14, 1948. Source: Knesset.
Opinion
Honor the principles of Israel’s Declaration of Independence
The founders put their faith in the Rock of Israel.
Apr. 19, 2023
Yechezkel Moskowitz
26th World Zionist Congress
Opinion
An opportunity of a lifetime
Oct. 27, 2020
Yechezkel Moskowitz