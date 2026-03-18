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Yehuda Shalem

Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Haj Amin al-Husseini
Opinion
We can’t afford to shut our eyes to the realities of this conflict
The fact that in Israel it is also verboten to raise the possibility that a sexual assault might have been ethno-religiously motivated indicates that the denial prevalent in much of the West has affected us, too.
Jun. 25, 2019
Yehuda Shalem