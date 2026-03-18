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Yitshak Kreiss

Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, Israel. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Israel’s ‘City of Health’ inspires the world
Sheba Medical Center treats those who have been taught that the Jewish state shouldn’t exist. And when you save the lives of sick children, their parents can’t really hate you anymore.
May. 9, 2019
Yitshak Kreiss