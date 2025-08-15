Ben-Gvir confronts terrorist kingpin Marwan Barghouti in prison

( Aug. 15, 2025 / JNS )

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Thursday visited the high-security prison cell of Marwan Barghouti, the former head of the Tanzim terrorist group serving multiple life sentences for the murder of five Israelis and other crimes.

Standing alongside Israel Prison Service Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi at the Gilboa Prison, Ben-Gvir told Barghouti in Hebrew: “You will not defeat us. Anyone who harms the people of Israel, anyone who murders our children and women—we will wipe them out. You need to know this. It has been this way throughout history.”

בן גביר ביקר היום בכלא הביטחוני גנות – במהלך ביקורו פגש השר באחד האגפים המבודדים את הארכי מחבל מראוון ברגותי, המרצה 5 מאסרי עולם.



השר העביר לו מסר תקיף לעיני המצלמות: "מי שיתעסק עם עם ישראל, מי שירצח לנו ילדים, מי שירצח לנו נשים, אנחנו נמחק אותו. אתם לא תנצחו אותנו״ pic.twitter.com/MKQv8jjYdt — ישראל היום (@IsraelHayomHeb) August 14, 2025

Barghouti, 66, one of the most notorious figures of the Second Intifada, was arrested and convicted in 2002 for orchestrating a series of terrorist attacks against Israelis. In 2004, he was sentenced to five consecutive life terms plus 40 additional years.

Although Barghouti’s name has periodically surfaced in connection with proposed prisoner-exchange deals, successive Israeli governments have rejected his release, citing the risk that he could reignite large-scale violence. Israel Prison Service officials describe him as a “ticking time bomb” whose freedom could trigger a third intifada.

Because Barghouti has spent more than two decades in jail, images of him during his incarceration are rare. Thursday’s meeting offered the first glimpse of the imprisoned terrorist in more than a decade as well as a reminder from Israel’s National Security Minister that the state remains resolute in keeping him behind bars.