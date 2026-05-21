Queens Jewish man found dead with gunshot wounds in Flushing park

Police are investigating after a Jewish man from Queens was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds to his back in Flushing on Monday.

According to the New York City Police Department, officers discovered Albert Itzkowitz, 75, unconscious and unresponsive near Kissena Lake at around 4:55 p.m., with “gunshot wounds to the neck and back.”

“EMS responded to the location and pronounced the male deceased at the scene,” the department told JNS. “There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.”

Itzkowitz owned G&I Kosher Bakery on Main Street and was a former Hatzolah volunteer. He was a father and grandfather, and his wife reportedly died two weeks ago.

He lived in Kew Garden Hills, more than two miles from the park where his body was discovered.

New York City Council member Sandra Ung said that she has been in touch with law enforcement about the case.

“Deeply saddened at the death of 75-year-old Albert Itzkowitz, who was found with gunshot wounds in Kissena Park yesterday,” she stated on Tuesday. “My office is in contact with the 109th Precinct, but as we await more details, my thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”

Council member James Gennaro stated that “this unspeakable violence in Kissena Park is an intolerable tragedy” and that “no one should fear for their safety while enjoying our parks or walking in our neighborhoods.”

“I have been in contact with the NYPD at the highest levels about this murder, and I have been assured that all possible resources have been deployed on this case in order to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice as soon as possible,” Gennaro stated. “To Mr. Itzkowitz’s family, friends and the entire Kew Gardens Hills community, my prayers are with you. May Mr. Itzkowitz’s memory be for a blessing.”