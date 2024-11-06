Netanyahu hails Trump’s ‘historic return’ to the White House

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday morning congratulated Donald Trump after Fox News declared the Republican the victor in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.
“Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!” the premier tweeted.
“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship, yours, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu,” he continued.
The post was accompanied by a recent picture of Netanyahu and his wife with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate and resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog also congratulated Trump, calling him “a true and dear friend of Israel, and a champion of peace and cooperation in our region.”
“I look forward to working with you to strengthen the ironclad bond between our peoples, to build a future of peace and security for the Middle East, and to uphold our shared values. On behalf of the Jewish and democratic State of Israel, and all our people, I wish you much success,” tweeted Herzog.
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich weighed in early Wednesday morning on the U.S. presidential election, with the former declaring explicit support for Trump.
Ben-Gvir retweeted his own post from July 14 stating, “God Bless Trump,” with the fresh caption “Yessss,” accompanied by images of the Israeli and American flags.
Smotrich tweeted on Wednesday: “God bless Israel, God bless America.”
Foreign Minister Israel Katz tweeted, “Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his historic victory. Together, we’ll strengthen the U.S.-Israel alliance, bring back the hostages, and stand firm to defeat the axis of evil led by Iran.”
Minister-without-portfolio Gideon Sa’ar praised Trump’s “historic victory.”
“As a true friend of Israel with a proven commitment to Israel’s security, we welcome your strong and dedicated leadership as we work to build a better future of security and cooperation for the Middle East,” he tweeted.
Benny Gantz, leader of the opposition National Unity Party, called Trump ”a true friend of Israel – demonstrated through not only his words but actions.”
Gantz went on to state that, “Throughout his former tenure, he brokered the Abraham Accords, officially recognized the Golan Heights as part of Israel, and moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.”
He added: “Against the backdrop of emboldened Iranian aggression in the region, its race to nuclear capabilities, and the paramount efforts to return the hostages home, President Trump’s leadership will not only ensure the U.S. continues to be a special friend and ally to the State of Israel but a vital beacon of moral clarity to the Middle East and the world, Thank you, and congratulations, Mr. President.”
Education Minister Yoav Kisch tweeted: “Welcome back Mr. President.”
Added Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar: “Congratulations to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. We’re already looking forward to the next four years.”