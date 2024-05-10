Biden ‘pacifying’ Jew-haters, says ranking Senate Foreign Relations Committee member

(May 10, 2024 / JNS)

Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, stated on Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden is prioritizing antisemites over a close U.S. ally in his threat to withhold weapons from Israel if it launches an operation in Rafah.

“President Biden’s clear threat to Israel, made on network television, made it obvious that he and his administration are more concerned with pacifying anti-Israel, and often antisemitic, sentiment among potential voters than with supporting our close partner during a critical time of need,” Risch said.

Biden admitted to “blocking—at the 11th hour—a contract that was already approved by Congress, paid for by Israel, and manufactured,” the senator said. “This sale would actually reduce collateral damage in Rafah and elsewhere.”

U.S. partners and allies are watching the Biden administration’s actions closely. “Israel is our closest partner in the Middle East, and Iran and Hezbollah delight in seeing what President Biden is doing to publicly shame our ally,” he said.

“President Biden has given Hamas the greatest victory it could hope for; he has driven a wedge between the United States and Israel,” he added.