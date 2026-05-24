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News   Antisemitism

Man charged in assault of Jews near London synagogue

A 25-year-old faces hate crime charges after two Jewish men were attacked near a Hendon shul.

May 24, 2026
JNS Staff
A member of the Jewish Orthodox community walks around the cordon as fire services continue to monitor the scene after four Hatzolah ambulances were set on fire overnight next to Machzike Hadath Synagogue, on March 23, 2026 in London, England. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.
A member of the Jewish community walks around the cordon as fire services continue to monitor the scene after four Hatzola Northwest ambulances were set on fire overnight next to Machzike Hadath Synagogue, in London on March 23, 2026. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.
( May 24, 2026 / JNS )

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with the assault of two Jewish men near a synagogue in northwest London, police said on Sunday.

Daniel Nikzamir, of Sunningfields Road in Hendon, faces two counts of racially or religiously aggravated assault by beating, one count of assault by beating, as well as racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage and criminal damage, according to a statement the Metropolitan Police sent to JNS.

The charges relate to an incident at about 9 p.m. on May 21 on Sunningfields Road, NW4, in which two Jewish men were attacked and sustained minor injuries.

Officers arrived within 10 minutes, and the suspect was arrested after being detained by members of the public, police said.

Nikzamir appeared at Willesden Magistrate’s Court on May 23 and was released on bail to appear at Harrow Crown Court on June 22.

“Incidents of this nature rightly cause concern in the community,” said Detective Superintendent Will Lexton-Jones of the Met’s North West Basic Command Unit. “We continue to offer support to local residents, particularly to the two men who were victims of this alleged attack.”

Police said more than 90 hate crime arrests have been made across London since the end of March, including more than 70 related to antisemitic offenses. A Community Protection Team of 100 officers has been established to enhance protection for Jewish communities, combining neighborhood policing, specialist protection and counter-terrorism capabilities.

The statement follows a report on Saturday in the Daily Mail that a German man was charged with assault after two Jewish men were attacked at a gathering of of dozens of Jews for the holiday of Shavuot outside of the Beis Gavriel synagogue in Hendon.

No serious injuries were reported, though one synagogue member told the Daily Mail a victim sustained cuts and bruises after being punched in the face, breaking his glasses.

JNS Staff
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