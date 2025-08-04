Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskWorld News

AJC says Bosnian museum politicizing noted Jewish medieval manuscript

"By its recent actions, the museum disgraces itself and disrespects the generations of Jews who read from this Haggadah at their seder tables," the American Jewish Committee said.

Copies of the Sarajevo Haggadah in the parliament building of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Credit: Smooth_O/Wikipedia.
Copies of the Sarajevo Haggadah in the parliament building of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Credit: Smooth_O/Wikipedia.
Edit
(Aug. 4, 2025 / JNS)

The National Museum of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo is dishonoring itself and disrespecting Jews by politicizing the Sarajevo Haggadah, a mid-14th-century illuminated manuscript created in northern Spain that is among the most noted illustrated Jewish books in history, the American Jewish Committee stated.

The museum said on Aug. 1 that it decided “to donate the income from the sale of the publication Sarajevo Haggadah: Art and History, as well as the income from tickets to see the Sarajevo Haggadah, for helping Palestine.”

“In this way, the National Museum of Bosnia and Herzegovina provides support to the people of Palestine, who suffer systematic, calculated and cold-blooded terror, directly by the State of Israel, and indirectly by all those who support and/or justify it in its shameless actions,” it stated.

“At a time when we cannot justify ourselves with a lack of information, every averting our eyes, every feigned neutrality in the face of everyday examples of killing, starvation and forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians, primarily women and children, is an expression of acceptance and complicity in the genocide that we are all witnessing in real time,” it said.

The AJC said that the Haggadah is “a symbol of Jewish resilience” that “survived the Inquisition, exile and the Holocaust.”

“Now in Bosnia’s National Museum, its legacy is being tarnished by the museum’s decision to politicize the exhibit’s proceeds,” the AJC said. “By its recent actions, the museum disgraces itself and disrespects the generations of Jews who read from this Haggadah at their seder tables.”

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics