More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

South Africa’s chief justice confronts the apartheid analogy

He talked about Israel positively while at the same time shining a light on the double standard that enables his government to cozy up to repressive regimes around the world, from Iran to China, while depicting Israel as a rogue apartheid state.

Mar. 12, 2021
Ben Cohen

South Africa’s chief justice confronts the apartheid analogy

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng addresses the Judicial Officers Association of South Africa's annual general meeting held at Kopanong Conference Hotel in Benoni. Credit: GCIS/Government of South Africa/Flickr.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng addresses the Judicial Officers Association of South Africa’s annual general meeting held at Kopanong Conference Hotel in Benoni. Credit: GCIS/Government of South Africa/Flickr.
Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen is a senior analyst with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) and director of FDD’s rapid response outreach, specializing in global antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Middle East/European Union relations. A London-born journalist with 30 years of experience, he previously worked for BBC World and has contributed to Commentary, The Wall Street Journal, Tablet and Congressional Quarterly. He was a senior correspondent at The Algemeiner for more than a decade and is a weekly columnist for JNS. Cohen has reported from conflict zones worldwide and held leadership roles at the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee. His books include Some of My Best Friends: A Journey Through 21st Century Antisemitism.

As of this writing, South Africa’s Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was on day seven of a 10-day deadline to publicly apologize for a speech he made last year in which he offered a full-throated defense of Israel, and still, he stood fast—no apology was forthcoming.

Mogoeng’s uncompromising stance has enraged South Africa’s powerful pro-Palestinian lobby and reignited the charge that the modern-day State of Israel is a reincarnation of South Africa’s old apartheid regime when a white minority that constituted 10 percent of the population ruled over a legally segregated, brutalized black majority who constituted 90 percent

The context of this latest row over Zionism in a country that is peculiarly obsessed with the conflict between the Palestinians and Israel was the speech that Mogoeng gave in June 2020 at a webinar hosted by The Jerusalem Post. Appearing alongside South African Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein, Mogoeng explained that his “love” of the Jewish state was rooted in his Christian faith. He then chastised the ruling ANC’s hardline pro-Palestinian foreign policy, pointing to the hypocrisy that allows Israel to be effectively excommunicated by South Africa while the government maintains close relations with its former colonizers at the same time.

“Did Israel take away our land or the land of Africa? Did Israel take our mineral wealth? We’ve got to move from a position of principle here,” Mogoeng declared at the webinar. In the predictable firestorm that followed, three pro-Palestinian organizations, including South Africa’s national committee promoting the antis-Semitic BDS campaign, filed protests with the official judicial body that deals with complaints against judges. That body, the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC), duly found Mogoeng guilty of misconduct on March 5. In a measure that brought to mind uncomfortable associations with what passes for justice in totalitarian states, the JCC drafted a three-paragraph apology on Mogoeng’s behalf, ordering him to sign it within 10 days.

In the nine months that have passed since Mogoeng made those remarks, the chief justice has made it abundantly clear that he will never apologize for expressing his support for Israel. “Even if 50 million people were to march every day for 10 years for me to do so, I would not apologize,” he told local media outlets a few days after the webinar, going on to quote Queen Esther on the eve of her mission to defeat Haman: “If I perish, I perish.” Indeed, that last comment so excised the JCC that the apology scripted for Mogoeng’s covers those words as well as his original statements about Israel!

It should be observed that Mogoeng is not shy of making politically controversial remarks in provocative language, including one that will distress many supporters of Israel for reasons that are entirely unrelated to Israel. Last December, he warned that some COVID-19 vaccines might turn out to be the work of the devil, with the purpose of “advancing a satanic agenda of the mark of the beast.” He went on to say: “If there is any vaccine that is deliberately intended to do harm to people, that vaccine must never see the light of day. I cry unto God to stop it.”

Against this wider background, it doesn’t seem completely unreasonable that South Africa’s judicial overseers would want to reign in a chief justice who strays into areas well outside of his remit, like public health protocols or foreign policy. More basically, in South Africa as in any democratic country, judges who loudly and casually opine on policy matters violate the spirit, if not the letter, of the separation of powers that keeps our institutions independent and accountable.

But this limited perspective misses the elemental point that what stood out in the case of Mogoeng’s Israel comments was the politically loaded fury underlying the response to them. The South African Jewish academic Milton Shain expressed it well in a recent opinion piece for Business Day. Arguing that legal experts would legitimately debate whether or not Mogoeng had contravened the judicial code, Shain asserted that “what seems to be drowned out by the surrounding noise is the vehemence with which his words were greeted at the outset, as opposed to the relative silence around his comments on the Covid-19 vaccine—not to mention the unusual alacrity with which the judicial conduct committee has acted on the matter.”

Why? Because Mogoeng was talking about Israel positively while shining a light on the double standard in South African foreign policy that enables its government to cozy up to repressive regimes around the world, from Iran to China, while depicting Israel as a rogue apartheid state. In doing so, he struck at the heart of the Cold War-era, ideological dogma that still informs the ruling ANC’s view of the world—in this case, that Zionism is a form of racism and that anyone who questions that slanderous notion must themselves be a racist.

Whether or not Mogoeng abused his position as chief justice—and as I said, my view is that members of the judiciary making political statements is not something we should encourage—the impact of his comments has again exposed the moral rot at the heart of South African foreign policy. Sadly, many of the leaders of the anti-apartheid struggle have openly encouraged the false application of this term to Israel, despite the glaring absence of the key monstrosities—no right to vote for black people, deliberately restricted educational opportunities for black people, a ban on inter-racial relationships, draconian laws to punish those who spoke out against the system and much else—that defined apartheid in South Africa. In confronting this falsehood, Mogoeng was also speaking for thousands of Christian black South Africans who loathe their government’s policy towards Israel as a consequence of their spiritual identification with the Jewish state.

If Mogoeng continues with his refusal to parrot a scripted apology, the next step for the pro-Palestinian lobby will be to press for his dismissal. That will involve a bitter struggle that will divert South Africans from more pressing matters, like defeating the coronavirus pandemic and combating mass unemployment. Then again, as has frequently been demonstrated by anti-Zionist campaigns inside and beyond South Africa, for the pro-Palestinian lobby, “Palestine” always comes first, no matter the price.

Ben Cohen is a New York City-based journalist and author who writes a weekly column on Jewish and international affairs for JNS.

BDS Movement Africa
EXPLORE JNS
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin