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Opinion   Column

Netanyahu’s leadership and the survival of Israel

In the face of existential threats, the prime minister has maintained a unified front, despite personal and political challenges.

Dec. 26, 2024
Fiamma Nirenstein

Netanyahu’s leadership and the survival of Israel

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Security Cabinet Post-Iran Missile Attack
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Security Cabinet following a missile attack by Iran on Oct. 1, 2024. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

Throughout its millennia-long history, the Jewish people have endured relentless persecution, a reality that has forged a tradition of resilience and leadership. From biblical figures such as Moses—the liberator of the Israelites and a lawgiver whose influence shaped modern civilization—to more modern heroes like Judah Maccabee, Tuvia Bielski, Mordecai Anielewicz and Hannah Senesh, Jewish history is marked by individuals who have led their people through adversity.

To this list, contemporary history now adds Benjamin Netanyahu, whose leadership in a time of unparalleled crisis has restored Israel’s position of strength and responsibility on the global stage following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The attacks of that day—marked by 1,200 brutal murders, the wounding of thousands and the kidnapping of 251 men, women and children in a blatant display of genocidal hatred—prompted Netanyahu to declare a war that continues to reshape the region. Defying calls for a ceasefire that would have allowed groups like Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon to regroup, Netanyahu demonstrated unyielding resolve to dismantle the Islamist infrastructure of hatred and to counter Iranian regional ambitions. His leadership has not only preserved Israel’s existence but also struck a blow against Iran’s hegemonic aspirations, which threatened global stability.

In the face of international pressure, including criticism from the United Nations, the European Union and the Biden administration, Netanyahu maintained a unified Israeli front, despite personal and political challenges. He has endured accusations of war crimes, a relentless media onslaught and ongoing court proceedings that demand his presence for hours each week.

Through it all, the prime minister has focused on his mission: securing the future of a free Jewish state.

The war effort has required him to make controversial decisions, such as opening a northern front against Hezbollah and ordering strikes that neutralized high-profile adversaries like senior Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas senior leader Yahya Sinwar. These actions, though met with resistance from both domestic critics and international allies, have decisively shifted the balance of power in the region.

With the support of the United States, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia, Israel has curtailed Iranian arms shipments through Syria, forcing its longtime dictator, Bashar Assad, to retreat, disrupting the flow of weapons to Hezbollah.

Netanyahu’s strategy also extends to addressing existential threats like Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Discussions with former President Donald Trump and other allies underscore Israel’s readiness to act decisively against this looming danger. His recent visit to the Golan Heights, where he once served in an elite military unit, symbolizes his enduring commitment to Israel’s security.

At 75, Netanyahu’s pale visage and weary eyes reflect the weight of his responsibilities. Yet his resolve evokes comparisons to Winston Churchill, another leader who, against overwhelming odds, rallied his nation in defense of freedom.

Like Israel’s national anthem, “Hatikvah” (“The Hope”), Netanyahu’s leadership embodies the enduring aspiration of the Jewish people: to live freely in their ancestral homeland.

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