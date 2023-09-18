No tears for Iran

There is nothing more useless than tears. Nothing gives more satisfaction to those who caused them. In their sadism, the tears of others only heighten their sense of power.

The media and other institutions are now observing the anniversary of the murder of Mahsa Amini, the Iranian woman murdered by “morality police” for failing to properly wear the imposed hijab.

At the same time, Iran’s “Supreme Leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is planning how to use the $6 billion ransom he is set to receive from the United States for freeing American hostages kidnapped by Iran.

The Biden administration, of course, falsely claimed that this surrender was not a major blow to the sanctions regime on Iran. Meanwhile, International Atomic Energy Agency officials have been kicked out of Iran’s nuclear facilities. This was not a coincidence.

The detrimental effects go much further than this. Most of all, the hostage deal will strengthen the regime and encourage its evil behavior. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rightly called it “the worst deal ever made. Now they will kidnap again to get more money and will finance more terrorism.”

Iran feels powerful these days. There are many reasons for this. Mainly, the Iranian regime’s fanatical ideology and political structure are defined by a misogynist contempt for women. It was this misogyny that murdered Mahsa Amini. Iran is now so sure of itself that Mahsa’s father, Amjad Amini, was just arrested by the same police who killed his daughter.

This should not be a surprise. Iran is a terrorist regime. All its instruments, whatever they may be, are terrorists. This is the Iran of the ayatollah. It is a regime of domestic and international criminals. Its determination to murder women is the essence of this criminality. And it is not only women. If the international community does not move to punish the Iranian regime for its atrocities, it will continue to strike out at the Western world, the Jews, homosexuals, and freedom of expression everywhere.

Iran explicitly threatens foreign citizens with death. It persecutes Jews worldwide and seeks to kill officials like Pompeo and John Bolton. It threatens the State of Israel with genocide. It sends billions to Hezbollah, Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Houthis in Yemen. It targets the entire Middle East with its missiles. In South America, it traffics in drugs and embeds its terrorists into free societies. It sponsors violence against artists like Salman Rushdie. It supplies Vladimir Putin with drones he uses to kill Ukrainians. It is drawing a crescent of power from Iraq to the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean. It continues to build ballistic missiles and enriches uranium close to the point that it can construct an atomic bomb.

Khamenei knows that the West’s current policies present no danger to him and his regime. This can be changed. For example, Iran’s terrorist and jihadist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been proscribed by the United States and the United Kingdom. This example should be followed around the world.

At the moment, no one is pushing back against this evil regime. With Russian and Chinese sponsorship, President Ebrahim Raisi had been admitted as an observer to the BRICS meeting in South Africa. Raisi has already been welcomed into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

But U.S. President Joe Biden remains determined to tiptoe around the Iranian regime. He doesn’t want any confrontations before the upcoming presidential election. As a result, the wall of sanctions has been broken. A monstrous regime has been further empowered.

This should prompt all movements that seek to protect women, dissidents and homosexuals to shout a resounding “no” to the fear and cowardice of the U.S. and E.U. leadership. Anyone who struggles to protect human rights must at long last make a decision on how to oppose and fight the most misogynist and tyrannical regime in the world.