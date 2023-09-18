More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

No tears for Iran

All those who seek to protect human rights must demand a strong stance against the ayatollah’s regime.

Sep. 18, 2023
Fiamma Nirenstein

No tears for Iran

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Mahsa Amini, Iran
A protester holds a picture of Mahsa Amini, the Kurdish-Iranian woman whose 2022 death in the custody of Iran’s “morality police” sparked widespread unrest in the Islamic Republic. Source: Twitter.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

There is nothing more useless than tears. Nothing gives more satisfaction to those who caused them. In their sadism, the tears of others only heighten their sense of power.

The media and other institutions are now observing the anniversary of the murder of Mahsa Amini, the Iranian woman murdered by “morality police” for failing to properly wear the imposed hijab.

At the same time, Iran’s “Supreme Leader,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is planning how to use the $6 billion ransom he is set to receive from the United States for freeing American hostages kidnapped by Iran.

The Biden administration, of course, falsely claimed that this surrender was not a major blow to the sanctions regime on Iran. Meanwhile, International Atomic Energy Agency officials have been kicked out of Iran’s nuclear facilities. This was not a coincidence.

The detrimental effects go much further than this. Most of all, the hostage deal will strengthen the regime and encourage its evil behavior. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rightly called it “the worst deal ever made. Now they will kidnap again to get more money and will finance more terrorism.”

Iran feels powerful these days. There are many reasons for this. Mainly, the Iranian regime’s fanatical ideology and political structure are defined by a misogynist contempt for women. It was this misogyny that murdered Mahsa Amini. Iran is now so sure of itself that Mahsa’s father, Amjad Amini, was just arrested by the same police who killed his daughter.

This should not be a surprise. Iran is a terrorist regime. All its instruments, whatever they may be, are terrorists. This is the Iran of the ayatollah. It is a regime of domestic and international criminals. Its determination to murder women is the essence of this criminality. And it is not only women. If the international community does not move to punish the Iranian regime for its atrocities, it will continue to strike out at the Western world, the Jews, homosexuals, and freedom of expression everywhere.

Iran explicitly threatens foreign citizens with death. It persecutes Jews worldwide and seeks to kill officials like Pompeo and John Bolton. It threatens the State of Israel with genocide. It sends billions to Hezbollah, Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Houthis in Yemen. It targets the entire Middle East with its missiles. In South America, it traffics in drugs and embeds its terrorists into free societies. It sponsors violence against artists like Salman Rushdie. It supplies Vladimir Putin with drones he uses to kill Ukrainians. It is drawing a crescent of power from Iraq to the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean. It continues to build ballistic missiles and enriches uranium close to the point that it can construct an atomic bomb.

Khamenei knows that the West’s current policies present no danger to him and his regime. This can be changed. For example, Iran’s terrorist and jihadist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been proscribed by the United States and the United Kingdom. This example should be followed around the world.

At the moment, no one is pushing back against this evil regime. With Russian and Chinese sponsorship, President Ebrahim Raisi had been admitted as an observer to the BRICS meeting in South Africa. Raisi has already been welcomed into the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

But U.S. President Joe Biden remains determined to tiptoe around the Iranian regime. He doesn’t want any confrontations before the upcoming presidential election. As a result, the wall of sanctions has been broken. A monstrous regime has been further empowered.

This should prompt all movements that seek to protect women, dissidents and homosexuals to shout a resounding “no” to the fear and cowardice of the U.S. and E.U. leadership. Anyone who struggles to protect human rights must at long last make a decision on how to oppose and fight the most misogynist and tyrannical regime in the world.

Middle East Iran
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard