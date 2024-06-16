The UN’s bankrupt persecution of Israel

The U.N.’s persecution of Israel continues apace. Last week, a U.N. commission endorsed the usual slanders about supposed Israeli “crimes against humanity” and genocide. The U.N. has its own language when it comes to Israel. It involves Pavlovian invocations of “racism,” “apartheid,” “genocide,” “massacre,” “disproportionate attacks” and now the old blood libel of murdering children.

The blood libel, of course, is an old-time classic. In the Middle Ages, it was about Jews allegedly killing Christian children and drinking their blood. Today, it is about supposed Israeli “crimes against humanity.” Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon was once caricatured as biting off the head of a baby in a hideously racist travesty of Goya’s “Saturn Devouring His Son.” It was published in a major newspaper. U.N. officials undoubtedly took great pleasure in seeing it.

Now Israel is on a U.N. “blacklist” of countries that systematically murder children. The U.N. happily put Israel on the same moral footing as Hamas. The same moral footing as terrorists who declare in no uncertain terms that their intention is the genocide of Jews. Terrorists who take pleasure in the most unspeakable crimes and atrocities. Terrorists who hold innocent hostages.

Hamas’s leader Yahya Sinwar is an apostle of human sacrifice. He deliberately places innocent people next to missile launchers and machine guns. He spreads his terrorists throughout schools (U.N. schools, of course), hospitals, homes and anywhere else he can generate civilian casualties. He believes this will help his cause because corrupt institutions like the U.N. will immediately leap on the sacrifices with ghoulish glee and exploit them to condemn Israel. He’s right. Recently, as war surged through Gaza, Sinwar said, “We have the Israelis exactly where we want them.” Let’s hope he’s wrong.

No one serves Sinwar with more slathering deference than the U.N. After all, it has knelt at the altar of Palestinian terrorism and antisemitism for decades. It dutifully served the Soviet Union’s antisemitic propaganda campaign, most obscenely with the 1975 “Zionism is racism” resolution. The U.N.’s hate continued on to the 2001 Durban conference that consolidated the antisemitic left and antisemitic Islamism into a single force for death and destruction.

Then there was the anti-Israel Goldstone Report in 2009, presented to the perennially biased U.N. Human Rights Council. It was eventually repudiated by its own author as a tissue of lies.

It should not be surprising, then, that the U.N. is now led by an apologist for antisemitic terrorism and genocide. Secretary-General António Guterres barely waited until the bodies of the victims were cold before he declared that the Oct. 7 massacre did not take place in a “vacuum.” His implication was clear: It was all the Jews’ fault.

Then the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court stepped up, parroting the U.N.’s despicable equivalence of Israel and Hamas, Sinwar and Netanyahu.

It should be no surprise that the U.N. held a moment of silence not for Israeli victims of terror but for an arch-terrorist: The late president of Iran Ebrahim Raisi. There was not a thought given to the “badly veiled” women, the LGBT people, the dissidents and protesters whom Raisi had slaughtered. This is not moral bankruptcy; it is moral decimation.

It is not clear whether the world will wake up to the corruption and hate of the international organizations whose bills they are forced to pay. There may come a moment, however, when they decide they should not be bankrolling racism, antisemitism and terrorism. A moment when they decide that the U.N. has no right to speak on their behalf.

Perhaps then New York City will exercise its powers of eminent domain over the large and luxurious buildings that house the villains of the U.N. and rededicate them to an international body that actually honors truth and opposes evil.