More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Trump’s strike on Tehran exposes Europe’s blindness

The Western debate focuses on imperialism, while ignoring Tehran’s decades-long war against the free world.

Mar. 6, 2026
Fiamma Nirenstein

Trump’s strike on Tehran exposes Europe’s blindness

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Trump, European World Leaders
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer after his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Aug. 18, 2025. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

Why did U.S. President Donald Trump attack Iran?

Ask many newspapers and television panels across Europe, and you will hear a familiar answer: because he is an imperialist, reckless and aggressive. That is the dominant explanation repeated across much of the continent’s media and political discourse.

According to this narrative, Trump acts out of arrogance and geopolitical ambition. Following closely behind him, critics say, is Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, often portrayed in the same commentary as a dangerous provocateur. Together, they become convenient symbols of Western aggression.

Yet this interpretation ignores the central fact that has defined Middle Eastern politics for more than four decades: The Islamic Republic of Iran has built a vast system of ideological warfare, military expansion and terrorism directed not only at Israel but at the West as a whole.

Since the Iranian Revolution of 1979, the regime has declared its intention to destroy both Israel and the United States—the “Little Satan” and the “Great Satan.” This was not rhetorical excess. It became the organizing principle of the regime’s foreign policy.

The seizure of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran was the opening act. In the years that followed came the creation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the rise of Hezbollah, the spread of proxy militias throughout the Middle East and the systematic export of terrorism.

That history includes many chapters, the latest being the atrocities of Oct. 7, 2023.

Yet large segments of European commentary prefer to dismiss the Iranian threat as exaggerated or imaginary. Ballistic missiles, enriched uranium, nuclear ambitions—these are often treated as speculative claims or diplomatic bargaining tools that can always be resolved through another negotiation.

The assumption is that an agreement is always possible if only the West shows patience.

But the facts tell a different story. Even the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, has warned that Iran possesses hundreds of kilograms of highly enriched uranium that could soon be transformed into nuclear weapons.

Negotiations have hardly reassured Western officials. According to reports from diplomatic discussions, Iranian officials have openly suggested that their program could quickly reach the capacity to produce multiple nuclear devices.

Meanwhile, Tehran continues to deepen strategic cooperation with Russia, particularly through drone technology used in the war in Ukraine, while maintaining strong ties with China.

Yet many European commentators remain convinced that the Iranian regime is stable, resilient and perhaps even part of a broader “axis of resistance” deserving of political legitimacy.

In this interpretation, Trump’s strike on Iran becomes an act of senseless belligerence rather than a strategic response to a mounting threat.

Critics now accuse the U.S. president of abandoning his earlier pledge to seek peace. War, they argue, contradicts that promise.

But this argument fails to recognize a basic strategic reality. Sometimes a war of necessity prevents a far more devastating war of aggression.

History repeatedly demonstrates that confronting expansionist regimes early can avert catastrophe later. The alternative—waiting for the threat to fully materialize—often leads to far greater destruction.

Trump’s decision has also revived another familiar accusation: that the United States is acting at Israel’s behest.

Trump himself rejected that characterization, insisting that Washington is leading the effort. Israel and the United States have long shared intelligence and strategic concerns regarding Iran’s ambitions.

Israel’s position is not difficult to understand. Iranian leaders have repeatedly called for its destruction while building a regional network of armed proxies designed precisely for that purpose.

For many critics in Europe, however, the deeper discomfort lies elsewhere: the idea that Western powers might openly fight alongside Israel.

When U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described it as “refreshing to fight shoulder to shoulder with such a capable ally,” the remark captured a reality that unsettles many commentators.

Israel today is a powerful and capable military actor. It is also a state that has endured decades of threats calling for its elimination from the face of the earth.

Supporting Israel’s right to defend itself—and defending the broader Western order threatened by Iran—should not be controversial. Yet for some observers, it remains deeply problematic.

During the Holocaust, the decision to fight Nazi Germany to save Europe and the Jewish people was long delayed and painfully difficult. Ultimately, it proved indispensable to the survival of European civilization.

Today, cooperation with Israel’s military is portrayed by some critics as unacceptable.

Trump, however, has not hidden behind Israel nor been dragged reluctantly into confrontation. He has chosen to act alongside an ally while also calling on the Iranian people themselves to reclaim their freedom from a regime that has ruled them through repression and fear.

What makes Trump’s decision so remarkable—and so difficult for many Europeans to understand—is that he has chosen to stand alongside the Jewish people and defend them from an existential threat.

Instinctively, he seems to grasp the profound moral significance of that choice. After centuries in which Jews were left alone to face persecution, defending them is itself a historic achievement. Today, that defense means standing with Israel and its army. It marks a turning point—historically and morally.

It is a complex strategy, but one rooted in a clear understanding of the stakes.

For much of Europe, however, the situation appears easier to interpret through a simpler narrative of imperialism and aggression.

Reality, unfortunately, is far more complicated.

Iran Europe
EXPLORE JNS
https://newsmedia.tasnimnews.ir/Tasnim/Uploaded/Image/1402/02/26/1402022609510427827584284.jpg
World News
Iran strikes near Baghdad, threatens escalation
Regime media reports drone attack near airport as Tehran hints at widening campaign across Gulf.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Mediterranean Sea, in support of "Operation Epic Fury" on March 3, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Adm. Brad Cooper: ‘Iran’s combat capability is in steady decline’
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
Mar. 22, 2026
Dudi Kogan
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
IAF F-35 stealth fighter aircraft
Israel News
IDF kills senior Hamas moneyman in Lebanon
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israel News
Israel orders all Litani River bridges destroyed to hem in Hezbollah
The IDF also will speed up the destruction of southern Lebanese homes exploited by the terror group.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
IDF tank soldiers from the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Tank Brigade on alert in a military outpost overlooking Syrian villages near the Israeli border in the southern Golan Heights on May 23, 2022. Photo by Michael Giladi/ Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes Syrian regime sites in defense of Druze
“If necessary, we will strike with even greater force,” said Israel’s defense minister.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard