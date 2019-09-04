More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

How far can the West go to entice Iran to talk?

Negotiations are Trump’s goal. Still, the threat of war against Hezbollah in Lebanon illustrates the high price of appeasing Tehran.

Sep. 4, 2019
Jonathan S. Tobin

How far can the West go to entice Iran to talk?

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (right) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (right) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

According to press reports, Israel’s government got a scare last week during the G7 meeting in Biarritz, France. If a story broadcast on Israeli television is to be believed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urgently called President Donald Trump in order to warn him to avoid a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who had been unexpectedly invited to the conference by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Netanyahu supposedly never got through to Trump, but he needn’t have worried. Iran has good reason to consider negotiating with Trump now rather than following the advice it received from former Secretary of State John Kerry, who advised the regime to wait for the Democrats to win the 2020 presidential election. Trump has a reasonable chance of being re-elected and, more to the point, the damage that U.S. sanctions are doing to Iran’s economy makes it questionable as to whether Tehran can wait another 16 months for a liberal savior to arrive in the White House to deliver relief to the Islamist regime.

Yet despite the signals it has sent about a willingness to start talking, Zarif made it clear in France that he was there to be appeased—not to surrender to American demands to renegotiate the weak deal former President Barack Obama gifted to the ayatollahs. As if to justify this stance, Macron announced that, in the same spirit in which Trump’s predecessor enriched and empowered Iran because of his desperation for a deal at any price, France was seeking to extend a staggering $15 billion letter of credit to Tehran. The money would be a bribe in exchange for which the regime would promise to abide by the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The French, along with most of the rest of the European Union, has fallen for Iran’s bluff, in which it has sought to persuade the world that if the United States doesn’t rescind its sanctions, it will race to build a nuclear weapon. If the Iranians do that, then the Europeans would have little choice but to join with the Americans in tightening the screws on their already tottering economy. That would also mean running the risk of forcing the West to choose a regime-change scenario that the Tehran theocrats dread and for which Trump also has no appetite.

Though Trump may be willing to consider a loan after Iran agrees to a new and better nuclear deal, France’s attempt to pay off the Iranians now is outrageous. It exemplifies the unhelpful role that the Quai d’Orsay—France’s foreign ministry—has played in the Middle East since Charles de Gaulle betrayed Israel on the eve of the 1967 Six-Day War and in which it has consistently sought to appease the most extreme Islamist elements in the region in a vain attempt to win back influence in a region it once dominated along with Britain. Trump has, to his credit and very much out of character for this most unconventional president, striven to maintain good relations with Macron. But the French government’s behavior is unconscionable.

What makes France’s appeasement even worse is the context of the current situation. It’s not just that Trump’s sanctions have given the West a second chance to curb the aggressive behavior of Iran. It’s that the legacy of the nuclear deal and Obama’s supine policy on Syria that encouraged Tehran to think that it could finally establish its long-held dream of a land bridge to the Mediterranean is bringing the region to the brink of war.

Iran’s Hezbollah terrorist auxiliaries operate with impunity in Lebanon, as well as in Syria. But Iran is not content to have secured that devastated country for its ally. It has aided Hezbollah’s efforts to secure even more dangerous armaments to add to an already substantial arsenal of missiles aimed at Israel.

Last week, Israel shifted its attacks on Hezbollah and Iranian targets in Syria to one focused on Lebanon, going ahead with an airstrike. The object of Israel’s concern was the construction of a manufacturing site where Hezbollah can build its own precision-guided missiles, a dangerous escalation in the area’s stakes.

Israel’s government was right to seek to foreclose the possibility that Hezbollah will no longer need to depend on shipments of arms from Iran, which the Israel Defense Forces have sought to interdict.

While the exchange of fire over the Israel-Lebanon border with Hezbollah after this strike did not result in the kind of escalation that could lead to war, the margin for error was very small. Had a Hezbollah rocket not narrowly missed an IDF vehicle, the resultant deaths might have led to exactly the kind of path to war that’s not in the interests of either the Lebanese Shi’ite terror movement or Israel.

The motives of Iran in this drama, however, are also part of this equation. They are hoping to raise the temperature on Israel’s northern border in an effort to intimidate not merely the Jewish state, but also America and Europe, which rightly fear the unintended consequences of a Middle East war that no one (except perhaps Iran) wants.

Trump’s goal of forcing Iran to renegotiate the nuclear deal is a good one, and his efforts to advance that have, to the consternation of both Tehran and the Democrats, been successful up until this point. But even if Iran changes its mind, as it very well might, and starts talking to the United States in the coming months, the end goal must be broader than just a new nuclear deal. The objective must be, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told JNS in an exclusive interview last week, to “behave like a normal country.”

That must mean an end to Iran’s illegal missile production, its support of terror, and its dangerous meddling in Syria and Lebanon. The alternative isn’t merely a resumption of appeasement in the manner preferred by Obama and the French, but rather the creation of a situation in the region that will lead inevitably to further bloody conflict, which should be avoided at all costs.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor in chief of a JNS—Jewish News Syndicate. Follow him on Twitter at: @jonathans_tobin.

Iran
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard