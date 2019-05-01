More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Stop debating about which kind of anti-Semitism is worse

We should be outraged by both right-wing violence and left-wing incitement. Choosing between the two is a fool’s game.

Apr. 30, 2019
Jonathan S. Tobin

Stop debating about which kind of anti-Semitism is worse

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Tree of Life Synagogue
A memorial outside the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue following the mass shooting that left 11 worshippers dead at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Oct. 27, 2018. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

American Jews were shaken by the second attack on a synagogue within six months this past weekend. But, as was the case with the aftermath of the shooting in Pittsburgh, the assault on Chabad of Poway in Southern California has set off yet another futile argument between left and right about which kind of anti-Semitism we should care about most: the violence of far-right extremists or the left-wing attacks on Jews via Twitter from members of Congress or in the pages of leading newspapers.

Unlike the days after Pittsburgh, when the debate seemed to center solely on the dubious thesis that U.S. President Donald Trump was somehow responsible for the murders of 11 Jews, reactions to the Poway tragedy has also featured arguments from some on the right who say that anti-Semitic incitement from Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), as well as The New York Times, deserves to be linked to the crime. That was matched by arguments from the left that decried the attention focused on Omar and Tlaib’s anti-Semitic tweets, in addition to the vile anti-Semitic cartoons published by the Times as disproportionate, claiming that conservatives were downplaying Poway in order to exonerate Trump and the Republicans.

What’s wrong with these arguments? Everything.

That either of these incidents should have become fodder for political arguments is profoundly wrong. Our primary reaction to these atrocities—both as a community and as individuals—should be grief for the fallen and their families, solidarity with the survivors and concern about how best to heighten security at our synagogues and institutions.

The rush to politicize these events was so quick and, in the majority of cases, so transparently partisan that grief, solidarity and security concerns have been sidelined by the back and forth about which side is concerned about the lesser evil associated with such dangerous anti-Semitism.

But as pervasive as these conversations have become, anyone who is invoking the dead of Pittsburgh or Poway in order to advance a political agenda is undermining the best interests of the community and the nation.

Why did both of these incidents become politicized so quickly?

In contemporary America, politics has largely replaced religion for many of us as the primary influence on our lives. In an era when surveys tell us that people would prefer their children to marry outside their faith rather than with someone of a different political persuasion, it is hardly surprising that politics would insinuate itself into every crevice of American life. That trend has been accentuated by the unprecedented polarization over the Trump presidency. With social media weaponizing the partisan divisions that a bifurcated media had already created, the country isn’t so much split on the question of whether Trump is a good or bad president as they are between people who think he is a fascist dictator/traitor and those who think he is the nation’s savior, with the middle ground between the two camps shrinking all the time.

That doesn’t excuse the willingness of so many to inject their partisan agendas into these tragedies.

Suffice it to say that for all of Trump’s flaws, it’s absurd to argue that two shooters who despised him because they correctly saw him as a friend of Israel and the Jews were inspired by his rhetoric or behavior.

The same is true for those who may believe that Omar and Tlaib’s anti-Semitic language or that of the Times is somehow connected to the actions of right-wing extremists, or those who say this form of anti-Semitism is of greater concern than actual slaughter.

Both points are painfully obvious, yet they are ignored by many writers and talking heads because they see anti-Semitism that can be in some way connected to their side of the political divide as essentially irrelevant, while that which can be nebulously linked to their opponents is the real threat.

It has become an article of faith on the left that Trump is an anti-Semite, and that leading Republicans are also guilty of Jew-hatred even if these flimsy allegations don’t stand up to scrutiny. Anti-Semitic hate existed long before Trump and will sadly outlast his presidency. The idea that the things he says give a green light to killers is political cant, not a serious argument.

And while the willingness of many Democrats to make their peace with or rationalize and defend Omar and Tlaib is deeply troubling, it is equally wrong to assume that the entire Democratic Party is composed of closeted or open anti-Semites, as some of those who comment on social media assert.

What is true is that far-right extremists who spew venomous traditional anti-Semitic tropes have shown themselves willing to attack Jews, rather than merely talk about them. The attention of the government on these radicals must be heightened, even if there is no guarantee that mad, armed individuals can be stopped from attacking their target. Anyone who seeks to minimize this threat after the two synagogue attacks isn’t thinking straight.

Yet it’s equally true is that anti-Semitism on the left is growing, and has far more influential outlets and spokespersons than the lunatics on the far right can boast. Though this has not manifested itself in shootings and resulting deaths, the line between such attacks—and the intimidation and delegitimization of Jews on college campuses by the BDS movement, which is often rationalized and enabled by the mainstream media—is not that significant and can easily lead to violence. The same is true about a shift in culture that is empowering and enhancing the influence of leftist Jew-haters.

It bears repeating that sensible people don’t have to choose between their outrage about one type of hate or the other. They are both threats, and as such, must be confronted and denounced whenever possible. Those who choose instead to play politics with anti-Semitism are aiding the very hateful cause they claim to oppose.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor in chief of JNS—Jewish News Syndicate. Follow him on Twitter at: @jonathans_tobin.

EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin