More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

The world notices when Jews behave badly

Incidents of Jews spitting at Christians in Jerusalem deserve condemnation. But in a world that is indifferent to so much suffering, why do people care so much about this?

Oct. 5, 2023
Jonathan S. Tobin

The world notices when Jews behave badly

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Thousands of Christian evangelists and Israelis march at a parade in center of Jerusalem, marking the Jewish holiday of Sukkot or the Feast of the Tabernacles, Oct. 4, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Thousands of Christian evangelists and Israelis march at a parade in center of Jerusalem, marking the Jewish holiday of Sukkot or the Feast of the Tabernacles, Oct. 4, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

It’s the sort of thing that makes Jews around the world cringe in disgust and shame. Videos of haredi Jews spitting at Christian pilgrims visiting Jerusalem or at the entrance to a church in the Old City during Sukkot went viral in recent days. Among Israelis and Jews around the world, the incidents set off an orgy of condemnations and soul-searching, in addition to some unpersuasive rationalizations.

Yet one has to wonder why so many people are ready to pile on the Jews when they are seen to behave badly amid relative indifference to what goes on in the world that is inarguably so much worse. To note this is not to justify or even downplay the awfulness of Jews behaving in such a manner. But it is hard to ignore the eagerness of so many, including and perhaps especially secular liberal Jews, to seize on any evidence that their religious brethren have some flawed individuals in their ranks.

Nevertheless, there should be no mixed messaging about how wrong it is for Jews—in Israel or anywhere else—to mistreat members of another faith. There is no excuse or context that can make it right or even understandable for a Jew, religious or not, to spit on anyone or even at the ground in their presence, or, needless to say, near a holy site or house of worship.

In the days since the videos were published, a discussion has started about there being a tradition of some sort, among Ashkenazi Jews, of spitting in response to the presence of Christians.

The notion that this was widespread or in any way justified by religious authorities is highly doubtful. To the extent that there is any truth to it, it was clearly a matter of a secret protest against the persecution that Jews faced in Christian nations. But whatever Jews might have done to express their resentment against those who oppressed them in the past, the idea that a Jew living in a Jewish state in 2023 should feel entitled to engage in an act of public contempt for a religious minority living in their midst is outrageous. Anyone who thinks this is a tradition that should be passed on to the young is doing Judaism and the Jewish people a grave disservice, as well as demonstrating their own bad character.

That is why whatever other emotions these videos evoke, there can be some satisfaction that some of the spitters were arrested. It is also reassuring to note that condemnation came from across the spectrum of Jewish life, including Israeli political leaders like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and even right-wing figures like Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is often the target of opprobrium for his own statements and conduct.

Christians deserve respect

This should go beyond the current debates between religious and secular Jews or even those about whether or not Christians seek to proselytize among Jews.

That the targets for these incidents were foreign evangelical Christians visiting Israel for the Feast of Tabernacles (Sukkot) is especially outrageous.

These Christians are devoted supporters of Israel. They come to the Jewish state on pilgrimages both to practice their faith in the land of its origin as well as to express their love for Israel. For even a tiny minority of Israelis to mistreat them is not only morally wrong, it’s also a blow to the country’s efforts to build support abroad. It undermines the dedicated efforts of Christian Zionists—such as the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, which organizes the annual Sukkot event—to combat the slurs and lies of antisemites. These friends should be welcomed to Israel with open arms, and that is how most Israelis rightly regard them.

And while the political divide on many issues between pro-Israel Christian conservatives and liberal Jews in the United States is enormous, American Jews should think of them in the way Israelis do. The contempt many on the Jewish left have for these same evangelicals is no less disgraceful than the behavior of those who spat at them.

Nor should the fact that some Christians seek to spread their faith in Israel in any way justify these incidents.

Jews have a long memory of past injustices. Throughout the period that lasted from the Christian faith’s conquest of the Roman Empire to the modern era, there were numerous attempts at forced mass conversions that were punctuated by massacres or forced exiles of Jews from countries they had long inhabited.

Christians may have a religious obligation to share what they believe is the “good news” of their faith with non-believers. But they should always tread carefully among Jews, who harbor a natural resentment against those seeking to entice them away from their heritage—whether by honest advocacy or, as is sometimes the case with so-called “messianic Jews,” with arguments that are disingenuous or downright deceptive.

Still, while their sensibilities should be respected, Jews living in free countries—let alone a Jewish state—should have enough confidence in their own identity to regard Christian missionaries with benign indifference. The notion that such Christians present a genuine threat to the Jewish people is nonsense. If a small number convert, then the fault lies far more with the failure of Jews to educate their children about their heritage and faith than anything else.

In Israel, where the right to free speech and free exercise of religion is not protected by a First Amendment, as it is in the United States, this is sometimes forgotten. Any Jew who is offended by the presence of Christian exercising their faith or even advocating for it should just have the grace to ignore it.

The appetite for stories of Jewish misbehavior

Yet even if all this is true, it’s still worth asking why the actions of only a few Jews who behave in this way should be considered such a big deal.

Part of it is the standard logic of journalism in which “man bites dog” stories are always considered more newsworthy and interesting than those in which the dog is behaving like a dog and doing the biting. So, when Jews—who are a religious minority everywhere but in the State of Israel—act like bullies towards a minority faith, it is bound to evince interest.

Sadly, the appetite for stories of Jewish misbehavior is also always proportional to the intensity of antisemitism, such as the present, when there is a rising tide of Jew-hatred around the globe. That is primarily manifested in efforts to delegitimize the one Jewish state on the planet. Thus, it is a given that anything that makes Jews appear in a bad light or abusing their majority status in their own homeland will be highlighted by a media culture that is already predisposed to attack Israel.

To these unfortunate factors, we must now add another motive for giving the spitting incidents more attention than they might otherwise deserve: the secular-religious divide.

The protest movement against the Israeli government’s judicial reform is driven more by resentment on the part of the secular liberal sector of Israeli society towards the religious than any real concerns about the future of “democracy.” Given the absurdity and oppressive nature of the official Orthodox rabbinate that has control of life-cycle events and the refusal of the haredim to serve in the military or take part in the economy, some of that resentment is justified. But as the events of the last week showed, in which the city of Tel Aviv has sought to effectively forbid public prayer services by Orthodox Jews and secular activists have assaulted and disrupted such services, this anti-religious spirit is one motivated primarily by intolerance for the religious than anything else.

That is why the left-wing press in Israel, such as Haaretz and Times of Israel, which have carried the water for a movement that is rooted in the desire of the secular liberal elites to defend their last bastion of unaccountable power—Israel’s Supreme Court—have been so quick to treat the spitting incidents as more evidence of the inherent badness of their religious and nationalist political foes.

I don’t sympathize with those on the Israeli right who pointed out that more Israelis were arrested for spitting at Christians than for attacking religious Jews who had the temerity to pray in public. The spitters are despicable and deserve whatever is coming to them. But those who consider the spitters to justify a new variant of politics that can be fairly described as anti-Judaism are no better than the rabbis they condemn.

In a world where the ongoing genocide of the Uyghurs in China is ignored and anti-Jewish terrorism is considered so commonplace as to hardly rate a mention in the press, let’s not pretend that this story is anything more than a lamentable curiosity. The desire to hype it out of all proportion to its actual importance is every bit as disgusting as the act itself.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of JNS (Jewish News Syndicate). Follow him: @jonathans_tobin.

Religion Jewish and Israeli Holidays
EXPLORE JNS
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin