Spreading newspeak, spreading ‘intifada’

“Palestine Action activists to face retrial” is the headline the BBC decided to use recently for their story about the violent extremist group based in the United Kingdom.

American news outlets covering Palestine Action have likewise done very little to explain what this entity is and what crimes its fanatics have committed. Far too many in the United Kingdom have also seemed eager to give Palestine Action a pass. This is dangerous beyond Britain because strategies to “globalize the intifada” may start in one country, but they very quickly spread to other parts of the world.

The kid gloves that Palestine Action has often been treated with by many in the media and the courts in the United Kingdom have led to serious frustration from those who have taken the time to understand what this group is all about.

For example, Dan Jarvis, British Minister of State for Security, said the following to the House of Commons this past September: “Some of those holding placards in support of Palestine Action may not know the extent of its activities. It has conducted an escalating campaign involving intimidation and sustained criminal damage, including to Britain’s national security infrastructure. Some of its attacks have involved the use of weapons, resulting in alleged violence and serious injuries to individuals. Palestine Action’s members have been charged with violent disorder, grievous bodily harm with intent, actual bodily harm, criminal damage and aggravated burglary—charges that include, in the assessment of the independent Crown Prosecution Service, a terrorism connection.”

A news report last summer from the London Telegraph stated that “members of the organization were spreading intifada,” the last word that means “uprising” in Arabic. This week, the Telegraph revealed that Palestine Action was plotting to target Royal Air Force bases across the country in a wave of attacks.”

And Palestine Action knows exactly what it means when they say “spreading intifada.”

During its now-notorious attack on police during a 2024 break-in at an Israeli-owned defense site in Bristol, England, one such militant hit a female police sergeant named Kate Evans with a sledgehammer in the back, causing a severe spinal injury. A second policeman, named Aaron Buxton, was also hit with a sledgehammer. The retrial is for this attack.

In December, Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg participated in a demonstration on behalf of jailed Palestine Action haters and was arrested in London while holding a sign that read: “I SUPPORT PALESTINE ACTION PRISONERS” and “I OPPOSE GENOCIDE.”

Thunberg’s blood libel that Israel is committing genocide also needs addressing here. The lie on her sign was a fabrication that Palestine Action leaders traffic in as well. Its website features Holocaust inversion, a particularly disgusting form of Jew-hatred and Holocaust distortion that employs a rhetorical strategy to falsely portray Israel and Jews as Nazis, diminishes the historical Holocaust and spreads the blood libel that Israel is committing genocide.

It’s a topic, too, that didn’t used to fall within Thunberg’s focus on climate change.

Palestine Action’s Kamran Ahmed is prominently featured on its site; he is in jail for causing more than $1.3 million in damage at an Israeli company’s research facility in South Gloucestershire in August 2024 during that illegal break-in. Palestine Action portrays its terrorism and property destruction as necessary to stop Israel. Its website quotes Ahmed as saying, “You spit on the face of Anne Frank, who wished someone would put a halt to that genocide (Holocaust).”

Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas was a key initiator of Holocaust distortion, Holocaust inversion and Holocaust denial in the Arab world. In 2022, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sharply criticized Abbas after the now-90-year-old leader, who claimed that Israel had committed “50 holocausts.”

Scholz said he was “disgusted by the outrageous remarks” and that “for us Germans, in particular, any relativization of the singularity of the Holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable.”

Going further, he said, “I condemn any attempt to deny the crimes of the Holocaust.”

This newspeak, where Israelis are the perpetrators of a Holocaust and violent criminals are activists, must be confronted as the lies they are.