More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Why Hillary Clinton called it ‘Palestinian child abuse’

At summer camps in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Palestinian Arab youths are being taught that all of Israel—Tel Aviv, Haifa, everything—is “occupied Palestine” and must be annihilated.

Aug. 3, 2022
Stephen M. Flatow

Why Hillary Clinton called it ‘Palestinian child abuse’

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Palestinian Authority Youth Camp
“Summer-camp activities” for youth that present terrorists as role models at the Palestinian Authority Security Forces’ Al-Istiqlal University. Credit: PMW.
Stephen M. Flatow
Stephen M. Flatow Stephen M. Flatow
Stephen M. Flatow is president of the Religious Zionists of America. He is the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995, and author of A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terror. (The RZA is not affiliated with any American or Israeli political party.)

It’s summertime!

For most children, that means campfires, nature hikes and outdoor games like “Capture the Flag.”

For kids in the regions governed by the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, it means weapons training, skits in which the children pretend to kidnap and murder Jews, and lectures on the importance of destroying Israel.

Hillary Clinton once called it “Palestinian child abuse.” One glance at the campers’ daily schedule explains why.

The Central Hebron branch of Fatah—the major faction of the P.A.—has posted on its website dozens of photos and descriptions of their local “Buds of Construction and Liberation” summer camp. Instead of photos of smiling children holding popsicles or swimming in the camp lake, we see photos of smiling Palestinian Arab children holding AK-47 rifles. They’re standing in front of a giant banner showing P.A. leader Mahmoud Abbas and his predecessor, Yasser Arafat.

Palestinian Media Watch, which translated the captions, points out that the banner also shows the official Fatah logo, including rifles, a hand grenade and the official P.A. map of the region, which labels all of Israel as “Palestine.”

These armed Palestinian Arab children are not being taught that “Palestine” should be set up in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank). They are learning that all of Israel—Tel Aviv, Haifa, everything—is “occupied Palestine” and must be annihilated.

Those who imagine that there is some meaningful difference between the P.A. and Hamas may be surprised to learn that the Hamas summer camps in the Gaza Strip are indistinguishable from P.A.-run summer camps in Hebron and elsewhere.

Palestinian boys learn how to assemble and disassemble a rifle, July 25-28, 2022. Credit: MEMRI.
Palestinian boys learn how to assemble and disassemble a rifle, July 25-28, 2022. Credit: MEMRI.

A new report from MEMRI describes how 100,000 boys and girls in Gaza are attending some 500 Hamas summer camps in Gaza, known as the “Saplings of Jerusalem.” Ironically, this year’s opening ceremony for the camps was held on the site where an Israeli town once stood—a town that was evacuated and bulldozed by the Israeli government, in the hope that it would bring peace. (It didn’t.)

Muhammad Farawneh, speaking for the camps’ administration, said at the ceremony that the site was chosen because “soil that has been freed of the contamination of the occupation is a sign that all of the [Palestinian] land will one day be regained.” He was followed by another official of the camps, Muhammad Abu Mahmoud, who spoke of “our deep-rooted rights in Jerusalem” and vowed that “the generation of liberation will continue to bear the banner until the occupation is removed from all of our occupied Palestinian land.”

“As in the past,” the MEMRI report noted, “this year’s summer camps place emphasis on military and weapons training, as well as on religious and nationalist content, alongside recreational activities. The campers are given lessons on the use and maintenance of various weapons, and use shooting simulators to practice targeting ‘Israeli soldiers.’ ”

The most accurate description of these camps that I have ever heard dates to 2005. It’s remarkable how some things never change, no matter how many years pass. That year, U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-N.Y.), was addressing the annual AIPAC policy conference in Washington, D.C. She could have just stuck to the usual themes of strengthening American-Israeli relations, the two countries shared values and so on. But she didn’t.

Instead, she decided to go out on a limb and say a few unusually frank words about the Palestinian Authority. She revealed to the AIPAC audience that during a meeting with a P.A. official, she had specifically complained that the P.A. appeared to be trying to “create a new generation of terrorists” through its summer camps. “Using children as pawns in a political process is tantamount to child abuse, and we must say it has to end now,” said Clinton.

She added that Abbas “must be held accountable.”

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency, reporting Clinton’s speech, noted that she was “a likely Democratic candidate for president in 2008,” and as we all know, that’s exactly what she became. The reporter’s implication was that Clinton was only saying what she said because she was hoping for votes and donations from supporters of the group she was addressing.

And maybe that was indeed the case. She certainly wouldn’t have been the first politician to speak strongly on the campaign trail and then back away later.

Still, no matter what her motives, Clinton spoke the truth that day: The summer camps run by the P.A. this year—and every year—constitute child abuse. And those who sponsor, finance, and organize them should be treated by the international community as child abusers.

Stephen M. Flatow is an attorney and the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995. He is the author of “A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terrorism.”

Hamas Judea and Samaria Gaza Strip
EXPLORE JNS
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin