Con job of ‘Islamophobia’ is destroying the West

( Sept. 8, 2025 / JNS )

The lazy days of summer’s end skipped the United Kingdom and Australia this year. Mass protests swept across the Western world. Tens of thousands gathered in cities in the United Kingdom, such as London, Epping, Bristol, Birmingham, Falkirk, Gloucester, Newcastle and Essex, where the streets were decorated with Union Jack flags. There were smaller rallies in Scotland and Wales.

In Australia, an estimated 45,000 took to the streets in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Canberra under the banner “March for Australia.” More than 100 Polish cities hosted their own assemblies.

What, you heard nothing about it? Well, the mainstream media ignores these stories because they involve the public’s disapproval of mass migration. White Europeans and Australians have come to recognize the irrefutable correlation between Muslim immigrants and violent crime. It simply can no longer be denied or wished away.

What news-gathering outlets report instead are rampaging Muslims and progressives screaming about a fictional, pretextual genocide in Gaza. Not even one thought it newsworthy to inform its readers and viewing audience that native Europeans chanted, “You can stick your Palestine up your hole.”

White Europeans, for the most part (at least those without pink or purple hair), don’t see Israel or Jews as the problem. Rather, they believe that their leaders have self-destructively welcomed a critical mass of unvetted Muslims into their home countries. These arrivals have repeatedly demonstrated that they want no part of democratic governments. Sharia law is their North Star, and it is fundamentally incompatible with liberal values.

Europe has suddenly awakened from its Islamic slumber.

In the United Kingdom, social tensions have escalated since July, mainly outside of hotels that are housing asylum seekers. Immigrants are being sheltered in these facilities, but who is protecting British citizens, especially white women, from being attacked by, of all people, asylum seekers?

The same protests occurred outside asylum centers in Ireland. There is great frustration over dwindling housing stock, declining public services and the added pressure on health-care systems. But polls show that crime is the main concern.

On Sept. 13, in Central London, a “Free Speech Festival” will commence at Stamford Street and end at Whitehall, followed by speeches featuring British media personalities, commentators and right-wing public figures calling for the end of the Islamization of Europe.

What has sparked this pervasive social upheaval? The Daily Telegraph recently reported that one million people in the United Kingdom don’t speak English. For fully half the school children in England, English is not their primary language. White children are a minority in one of every four schools and make up less than 2% of the students in nearly 500 schools.

Integration appears hopeless. There are 150 Sharia courts throughout the country. Why speak the Queen’s language if a caliphate is just around the corner?

British cities such as London, Sheffield, Birmingham and Luton not only have Muslim mayors but Muslim city councils. There is a widespread feeling that European culture—an entire way of life—is disappearing. And the decision to undergo this change was made by leftist elites without the public’s consent.

All of Europe is looking inward. Sweden’s white population will be the minority by 2040. In its most recent census, fewer than 40% of the population in the United Kingdom self-identified as Christian. Before too long, open borders and fanatical multiculturalism will leave Europe with Muslim majorities and buyer’s remorse.

Who knows whether this backlash would have taken hold without rising crime? Europeans are sickened by an epidemic of gang-raping Muslim men, called “grooming gangs,” who believe that the Koran grants them carte blanche privileges to rape infidel women in broad daylight. This has happened to thousands of white women in the United Kingdom and across the continent. There is also gang violence, acid attacks, vehicle-rammings and public stabbings.

When and if apprehended, these assailants are soon released or given light sentences. Why? Well, judges, apparently, attribute these heinous crimes to “cultural differences.” Sometimes courts blame 12-year-old girls for seducing Muslim men. Anything to avoid charges of Islamophobia and antagonizing wrathful, maniacal Muslims.

Talk about moral relativism on crack.

Church fires are on the rise, too. This year alone: 150 in the United Kingdom, 68 in Canada, 60 in Germany. More than 1,000 churches in France have been vandalized.

Take a guess who the arsonists are. It’s not the Jews. It’s those with an open contempt for infidels and apostates. The same people who established Sharia patrols to supervise un-Islamic behavior—hassling European women for their dress and homosexuals for their mere existence.

And if you complain about it, criticize Islam, look at the Koran the wrong way or offer a contrary opinion about the virtues of diversity, then you can end up in jail for hate speech. That’s why this weekend’s U.K. rally is called the “Free Speech Festival.”

Many of these rallies are organized by extremist right-wing, in some cases, neo-Nazi affiliated groups. But most participants who form these swelling crowds are neither members of such groups nor xenophobic racists. Neo-Nazis are more than happy to do the legwork in mounting these anti-immigrant spectacles. But you really must hand it to Muslims that their ingratitude managed to create all this crossover appeal, where moderate Europeans are making common cause with fascists.

Nice work, Islamists.

But what about accusations of Islamophobia, which seem to shut down all honest conversations about Islam’s intolerance for the West? The word is mostly defined as an irrational hatred. And, of course, the hatred of Muslims is irrational and flatly wrong. If it results in discrimination, it is also patently illegal. But the fear of Islam is not irrational; it is real. And fear is the more common understanding of a “phobia.”

Look around the world. Where do we see beheadings and dismemberments, suicide bombings, lashing of women, teaching children to slit throats and the hanging of homosexuals?

Antisemites scream genocide against Israel and placate Palestinians because, among other reasons, they are terrified to confront the easily provokable violence that lurks much closer to home.

Is the United States far behind? There are calls to prayer in the middle of the street in Philadelphia. A female Islamic professor from Minnesota just called for the dismantling of the United States.

Dearborn, Mich., where most of the population is Muslim; Paterson and Prospect Park, N.J.; and Bell, Calif., all have Muslim mayors and nearly all-Muslim city councils.

Not even one condemned what Hamas and Palestinian Arabs from Gaza did on Oct. 7, 2023. Not one has called for the release of the Israeli and American hostages. Not one has acknowledged that civilians in the Strip have hidden or kept hostages.

Oh, and have I mentioned that New York City—home to the largest population of Jews in the United States—is about to elect a Muslim mayor who believes that “Globalize the intifada!” is not a rallying cry for jihad, but a harmless gesture of support?

This originally appeared on the Jewish Journal.

