More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Culture and Society

Bayer to establish cyber-security hub in Israel

The pharma giant plans to integrate the hub into Bayer’s global cyber unit. Local center to be one of the largest internal cyber units the multinational conglomerate operates.

Jul. 3, 2022
Bayer's North American headquarters in Whippany, New York. Credit: Bayer.
Bayer’s North American headquarters in Whippany, New York. Credit: Bayer.

Pharma giant Bayer has announced plans to establish a cyber-security hub in Israel, which will be integrated into Bayer’s global cyber unit and will be one of the largest internal units of this kind in the company.

A delegation of top Bayer executives arrived in Israel on June 26 for a three-day visit, meeting with Economy and Industry Ministry Director General Ron Malka to discuss the German company’s plans to deep-dive into the Israeli market.

The delegation included, among others, Bijoy Sagar, Bayer’s chief information technology and digital transformation officer, and Gary Harbison, head of cyber-security and risk management, who were the driving force behind the move. The two also spoke at the main plenary of Cyber Week 2022, the annual international cybersecurity expo hosted by Tel Aviv University.

“I am excited by the spirit of innovation, level of talent and pragmatism I witnessed in the startup ecosystem, the government and universities in Israel in the sphere of information technology,” said Sagar. “Bayer business in Israel is strong and the cybersecurity bub is another great addition to our initiatives in Israel.”

During Cyber Week, top TAU and Bayer executives also inked a cooperation agreement to promote groundbreaking cybersecurity research from Tel Aviv University.

“As a company engaged in R&D in the core areas of life sciences, the ability to integrate with Israel’s unique cyber-security ecosystem, alongside sectors such as medical innovation and agricultural development is an opportunity to integrate as players in the Israeli market and provide added value for Bayer and for the ecosystem,” said Hugo Hagen, managing director of Bayer Israel.

“As a Norwegian who has worked in Israel for three years, I feel a mission to promote Israel on Bayer’s investment map and to strengthen the company’s position within Israel, as well as that of the Israeli headquarters within the global headquarters,” said Hagen.

“The ecosystem here is impressive and it would be a mistake not to try to enjoy the possibilities that exist here, and of course, I am proud that the decision was made to establish the new cyber-security unit here,” he added.

“There is no doubt that such initiatives contribute to employment, innovation and Israel’s image, and attract other international investments,” noted Malka. “We will continue to represent the best Israeli innovation has to offer and link it to leading companies. We welcome Bayer’s expansion in Israel and we are working to develop future similar initiatives.”

Yael Mor, who will run the hub for Bayer, said, “It is exciting to create something the activities of which will have an impact in the world beyond Israel’s borders. Along with our focus on the cyber unit, we will engage in locating Israeli innovation in cyber security.”

Bayer is one of the largest pharmaceutical and life sciences conglomerates in the world. Its main areas of business include consumer health-care products, agricultural chemicals and biotechnology products. The company set up its offices in Israel in 2008 and currently employs 150. Worldwide, Bayer maintains a presence in 83 countries, employing some 100,000 people.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Science and Technology
EXPLORE JNS
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
College Campus, University
U.S. News
New fellowship to unite Black, Jewish student leaders in combating Jew-hatred, racism
Organizers say the program will equip participants to “build lasting bridges between communities.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard