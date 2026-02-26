More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Culture and Society

Berlinale director resigns following anti-Israel displays

The shuffle was reportedly decided on after Tricia Tuttle posed with a PLO flag held by a filmmaker who’d accused the Jewish State of genocide.

Feb. 26, 2026
JNS Staff

Berlinale director resigns following anti-Israel displays

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Tricia Tuttle
Tricia Tuttle, director of the Berlinale. Photo by Udall Evans.

The director of the Berlinale film festival has agreed to step down after two years on the job following pressure from Germany’s culture minister in connection with anti-Israel propaganda at the event, the Bild newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Tricia Tuttle, 56, and German Culture Minister Wolfram Weimer “agreed that it is untenable to continue” Tuttle’s leadership of the renowned film festival, said unnamed sources from the Kulturveranstaltungen des Bundes in Berlin, the nonprofit that runs the annual festival, according to Bild.

The decision on Tuttle’s replacement also followed her posing in a group photo with the team of Syrian director Abdallah al-Khatib and a Palestinian Liberation Organization flag, Bild reported. The paper featured a picture of this, which it said was sent out by the Berlinale press team. It was not featured in the photos section of the festival’s website on Wednesday.

At Sunday’s Berlinale gala, the festival’s closing event, Carsten Schneider, the federal minister for the environment, nature conservation, climate protection and nuclear safety, walked out of the venue. He did this after al-Khatib accused Israel of genocide and Germany of complicity, and displayed a keffiyeh. Al-Khatib received an award for his film “Chronicle from the Siege,” which was inspired by Syria’s civil war.

Weimer, of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s center-right Christian Democratic Union of Germany, has reversed course on matters related to Israel from the policies pursued by his predecessor as culture minister, Claudia Roth of the left-wing Green Party.

Tricia Tuttle, in red circle, poses with the team of the film "Chronicles from the Siege" in February 2026 in Berlin, Germany. Photo courtesy of Berlinale via Bild.
Tricia Tuttle, in red circle, poses for a picture with the production team of the film “Chronicles from the Siege” in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 21, 2026. Photo courtesy of Berlinale via Bild.

On his first day in office, Weimer invited Josef Schuster, the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, to a meeting . The Council has long warned against the spread of antisemitism under the guise of Palestinian and Arab nationalism.

When the Munich Philharmonic’s Israeli conductor Lahav Shani was banned from performing in Belgium last year, Weimer invited the orchestra to Berlin for a solidarity concert. Under Weimer, German officials opposed attempts to boycott Israel at the Eurovision Song Festival.

On Wednesday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry highlighted on X a comment by Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, who wrote: “German society must finally realize that large parts of the so-called ‘pro-Palestinian’ movements are in fact not only enemies of Israel, but also of Germany. They are not interested in a better life for Palestinians.” The ministry did not indicate this was in connection with the Berlinale.

Prosor wrote this comment in connection with reports that people who had demonstrated for Israel in Kiel, northern Germany, on Saturday, were attacked after the events in two separate incidents.

Jan Schellbach, the chairman of the German-Israeli Society of Schleswig-Holstein, was assaulted by three masked men while sitting in a car with another person, suggesting that he had been followed from the rally and attacked, the NDR broadcaster reported.

Another man was attacked by three or four people while carrying a “pro-Israel sign” after the rally elsewhere in Kiel, the report said. It did not indicate whether the alleged victims were hurt in the attack.

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin