Israeli Film Festival in LA screens 40-plus pictures, draws 7,000 people

The 36th Israel Film Festival in Los Angeles returned in full force after a two-year hiatus.

The screenings, which ran from Nov. 13-16, drew more than 7,000 attendees to see more than 40 features, documentaries and student short films at six theaters in Beverly Hills, West Los Angeles and Encino, Calif. Israeli actor/comedian Shaike Levi took home the 2024 IFF Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Los Angeles audiences thoroughly embraced the return of the Israel Film Festival, which had been postponed due to the war in the Middle East,” said Meir Fenigstein, the festival’s founder and executive director, of what typically is an annual event.

He added that “as our hearts ache for so many affected by the war, the sense of community was pervasive as people shared, learned and were reminded of all that Israel has to offer.”

Among honors dispensed as part of the proceedings, actress Gal Gadot—the star of “Wonder Woman”—presented the 2024 IFF Industry Leadership Award to Mattel chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz, who led the release of the 2023 blockbuster hit “Barbie.”

Fenigstein said that “residents from Santa Monica and Beverly Hills to the San Fernando Valley gathered to be entertained and celebrate Israeli culture, storytelling, its filmmakers and talent, both behind and in front of the camera.”

Festival favorites included “Come Closer” and “The Child Within Me,” winners of the audience choice awards for Best Feature Film and Best Documentary, respectively.