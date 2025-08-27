Diplomatic row after US envoy calls Lebanese press ‘animalistic,’ tells it to ‘act civilized’

( Aug. 27, 2025 / JNS )

A Beirut press conference descended into a diplomatic row on Tuesday, after Tom Barrack, U.S. special envoy to Syria, told journalists to “act civilized” and not “animalistic.”

The American diplomat, who is also the U.S. ambassador to Turkey, spoke in a packed room after his delegation met with Joseph Aoun, the Lebanese president, to discuss disarming Hezbollah. Lebanese reporters shouted over one another as they clamored for answers.

“Please be quiet for a moment,” said Barrack, who is of Lebanese heritage. “The moment that this starts becoming chaotic, like animalistic, we’re gone.”

The envoy, who has taken the lead on the Lebanese portfolio in addition to his roles in Turkey and Syria, told the gathered reporters to “act civilized, act kind, act tolerant, because this is the problem with what’s happening in the region.” (JNS sought comment from the U.S. State Department.)

The remarks drew blowback from Aoun’s office, which stated in Arabic that it regretted “statements inadvertently made from its platform by one of its guests today.”

Aoun’s office added in Arabic that it has “absolute respect for the dignity of the human person in general” and “wishes to reaffirm its full appreciation for all journalists and accredited media representatives in particular, and extends to them its highest regards for their efforts and dedication in fulfilling their professional and national duties.”

Associations of journalists in Lebanon reportedly denounced Barrack’s comments, which they said were insulting and required an apology.