Dutch nurse probed for saying she’d kill ‘Zionist’ patients

( Aug. 4, 2025 / JNS )

A 34-year-old home care nurse in the Netherlands, Btissame Chait-Said, last week became the subject of a police investigation after messages posted under her name on social media said she would happily kill “Zionist” patients.

The posts, shared via Facebook, Instagram and X, included statements about wanting to “inject Zionists to death” in her capacity as a healthcare worker. Chait-Said denies any involvement, claiming her identity was stolen, the De Telegraaf daily reported.

The messages attributed to her read: “All Zionists can die in healthcare and I’m happy to help with that” and “As a nurse specialist, I give them an extra injection to send them to heaven.” Another comment read: “Your day is coming. I won’t spare a single Zionist.”

The accounts hosting the posts have since been taken offline. Dutch police confirmed to De Telegraaf that a digital expert is analyzing the origins of the content. Chait-Said has already been questioned by authorities and firmly denies any link to the remarks.

“I did not write those statements and completely distance myself from them,” she told De Telegraaf. In a written statement to the newspaper, she added: “I want to emphasize that I do not harbor any hostility toward the Jewish people, or toward any people, ethnicity, religion or orientation.”

She said that she will be filing suit for defamation and identity theft. The Dutch Health and Youth Care Inspectorate (IGJ) has been informed of the case.

Earlier this year, two hospital nurses in Australia were dismissed after appearing in a video saying they would let Israeli patients die rather than treat them.

One of the nurses stated: “I wouldn’t treat them—I’d kill them.” The footage was later shared by an Israeli blogger and sparked international outrage.

The former nurses, Sarah Abu Lebdeh and Ahmad Rashad Nadir, have been banned for two years from working within their country’s network of facilities for treating disabled people. They await trial for abusing their public position and facilities to harass or intimidate. Nadir is also facing charges of possessing an illegal drug.