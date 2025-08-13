E3 warn Iran: Sanctions return without August deal

( Aug. 13, 2025 / JNS )

The United Kingdom, France and Germany have told the United Nations that they are ready to reimpose sanctions on Iran over its nuclear activities if a diplomatic solution is not reached by the end of August, AFP reported on Wednesday.

A joint letter from the three European powers, known as the E3, addressed to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the U.N. Security Council and seen by the outlet, reportedly states that the three countries are “committed to using all diplomatic tools at our disposal to ensure Iran does not develop a nuclear weapon” unless Tehran meets the deadline.

The letter goes on to threaten “snapback sanctions,” which would allow the international body to quickly reinstate penalties on the Islamic Republic for violations of the 2015 nuclear deal.

U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, adopted on July 20, 2015, paved the way for the removal of sanctions against Iran. The snapback mechanism allows any country that signed the agreement to automatically reinstate sanctions in the event of a serious violation by the Iranian regime, revoking all relief granted as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

There is a limited timeframe to act on reimposing the sanctions, as the JCPOA agreement—along with the snapback mechanism—is set to expire on Oct. 18.

“We have made clear that if Iran is not willing to reach a diplomatic solution before the end of August 2025, or does not seize the opportunity of an extension, the E3 are prepared to trigger the snapback mechanism,” foreign ministers Jean-Noël Barrot of France, David Lammy of Britain and Johann Wadephul of Germany state in the letter.

A delegation from Tehran met with German, British and French diplomats in Istanbul on July 25, for the first time since Iran’s 12-day war with Israel in June. The meetings reportedly involved discussions on sanctions relief and Iran’s nuclear ambitions, in which both sides presented specific ideas.