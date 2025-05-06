Netanyahu, Noboa cement Israel-Ecuador ties in Jerusalem

( May 6, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on Monday, highlighting the growing alliance between the two nations.

Netanyahu praised Ecuador’s decision to open an Innovation Center in Jerusalem, calling it a “strong symbol of friendship,” and emphasized expanded cooperation in agriculture, water, defense and security.

נפגשתי היום עם ידידי נשיא אקוודור דניאל נובואה בירושלים.



אנחנו מעריכים את ההחלטה להקים מרכז חדשנות בעיר הבירה שלנו. סיכמנו על שיתופי פעולה מעשיים בתחומי החקלאות, המים, ההגנה והביטחון.



ישראל ואקוודור ניצבות יחד מול איומים משותפים, ופועלות לקידום שלום, ביטחון ושגשוג.



ברוך הבא… pic.twitter.com/THgtSC82yl — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 5, 2025

“Ecuador and Israel share a great friendship,” said Netanyahu. “We want to work closely with our friends for the values we share as truly democratic countries that seek prosperity, peace and security.”

He continued, “We deeply value your friendship and your decision to establish an innovation center in Jerusalem. I look forward to visiting your country.”

Noboa responded by reaffirming Ecuador’s support for Israel. “We have the same enemies—poverty, terrorism and suffering—and we will fight them to the end,” he said. “You will always have my support, and the friendship of the people of Ecuador.”

The meeting marked a key moment in bilateral relations, as the countries formalized new channels for cooperation in innovation and national security.

A day earlier, Noboa visited the Western Wall, offering a gesture of solidarity amid Israel’s war against Hamas. Wearing a yellow ribbon in support of the 59 hostages still believed to be held in Gaza, he was guided through the site by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, rabbi of the Western Wall and Israel’s holy places.

The president of the Republic of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, with the Chief Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City. Credit: Western Wall Heritage Foundation.

Together, Noboa and Rabinowitz read Psalm 121 before the Ecuadorian president stood silently in prayer at the ancient stones. He placed a personal note between the cracks, asking for strength in leadership, peace for Ecuador, and stronger ties with Israel.

Later, in a private meeting with Rabinowitz, Noboa again emphasized Ecuador’s solidarity with Israel and its people, particularly in the fight against terrorism.

Noboa also met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who hailed the Ecuadorian leader as “a great friend” and thanked him for the “bold step” of opening Ecuador’s Innovation Research and Development Center in Jerusalem.

“This is a huge step forward, and we are grateful,” Herzog said.