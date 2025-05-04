Ecuador opens diplomatic tech office in Jerusalem

( May 4, 2025 / JNS)

President Isaac Herzog on Sunday welcomed Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa to Jerusalem, marking the South American leader’s first official visit to Israel and the historic opening of Ecuador’s Innovation Research and Development Center in the capital, with diplomatic status.

During the meeting, Herzog praised Noboa as “a great friend” and thanked Ecuador for its “bold step” in recognizing Jerusalem with the diplomatic office. “This is a huge step forward, and we are grateful,” said Herzog.

Welcome to Israel @Presidencia_Ec of Ecuador @DanielNoboaOk. Thank you for your friendship, solidarity and support. I congratulate you on your recent reelection, and on the great steps you are taking on behalf of your nation.



Noboa affirmed his country’s support for Israel, emphasizing the shared fight against terrorism. “Peace must sometimes be attained through strength,” he said, adding that Ecuador values Israeli expertise in defense and technology.

Both leaders called for the immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. “We cannot have a situation like this in the 21st century,” Noboa declared.

The Ecuadorian delegation includes the country’s Foreign Minster Gabriela Sommerfeld, Defense Minister Gian Carlo Loffredo and Interior Minister Mónica Palencia.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar welcomed them, calling Noboa “a true friend of Israel” and thanking Ecuador for strengthening ties with the Jewish state.