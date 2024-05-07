JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

‘Far-left has serious anti-Israel problem,’ says US House committee chair

"Israel is our closest friend and ally in the Middle East, and the only democracy in the region," Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) said.

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) speaks at the 2020 AFGE Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 10, 2020. Credit: Keith Mellnick/AFGE.
Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) speaks at the 2020 AFGE Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 10, 2020. Credit: Keith Mellnick/AFGE.
Edit
(May 7, 2024 / JNS)

For months, Democrats have refused to condemn the “violent, antisemitic, un-American and pro-terrorist mobs” that have taken over U.S. college campuses, “endangering Jewish students and other innocent bystanders,” Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) stated.

“Sadly, this is no surprise. Antisemitism is a disease that the far-left, along with liberal university leaders, has allowed to spread,” said the chair of the House Committee on Appropriations.

“Over the past year, we have watched Democrats spread anti-Israel rhetoric time and time again. Some have called for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to be replaced,” he added. “One said it was an ‘honor’ to visit with the pro-Hamas protestors at Columbia University, one defended the phrase ‘from the river to the sea,’ which implies the destruction of Israel, one denounced Israel as a ‘racist state’ and more.”

“The recent actions of the Democrats with respect to Israel are both outrageous and inappropriate,” he said. “They truly seem to have lost all sense of moral and political clarity and have made it very clear—the far-left has a serious anti-Israel problem.”

Cole described Israel as “our closest friend and ally in the Middle East, and the only democracy in the region.”

“Although I have no faith that they will, I am calling on all of them, as well as the morally bankrupt university leaders who are allowing pro-terrorist protests on their campuses, to stand with our great ally, Israel, at this critical moment,” he said.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates