IDF destroys Hamas tunnel used to hold Oct. 7 hostages in Gaza

Israeli troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip have dismantled more than 10 Hamas underground tunnel routes, including one used to hold hostages abducted during the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday.

The operation was carried out by troops from the 188th Armored Brigade, operating under the Gaza Division alongside combat engineers from the elite Yahalom unit. According to the military, the forces also uncovered a large cache of weapons, including rocket launchers, rockets, grenades, explosive devices and Kalashnikov assault rifles.

The IDF said the brigade has spent the past eight months conducting defensive operations east of the Yellow Line in southern Gaza, working to locate and destroy Hamas terrorist infrastructure while securing the area under the current ceasefire framework.

As part of the operation, the troops established new defensive routes and military positions to strengthen Israel’s security posture along the sector and improve protection for forces operating in the area.

Separately, the IDF and Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) said they struck and destroyed four Hamas weapons storage facilities overnight Wednesday in several areas across the Gaza Strip.

According to the military, the sites contained Kalashnikov rifles, explosive devices, ammunition and other military equipment intended for use in attacks on Israeli troops operating near the Yellow Line and on Israeli civilians.

The military accused Hamas of continuing to violate the ceasefire by attempting to rebuild its military capabilities despite ongoing efforts to implement the agreement.

“IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire framework and will continue operating to remove any immediate threat,” the army said.

The Yellow Line is the Israeli-designated security line in southern Gaza that serves as the current forward deployment area for Israeli forces under the ceasefire arrangements. Israeli officials have repeatedly stated that troops will remain there until Hamas is fully disarmed and immediate security threats have been eliminated.