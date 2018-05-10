More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Features

Michael Steinhardt

(66 of 70) JNS is proud to partner with the Embassy of Israel in Washington, D.C., to celebrate 70 of the greatest American contributors to the U.S.-Israel relationship in the 70 days leading up to the State of Israel’s 70th anniversary.

Michael Steinhardt. Courtesy of the Steinhardt Foundation.
May. 10, 2018

By all accounts, Michael Steinhardt, has been a financial-investing genius. As The New York Times noted, original investors in his hedge fund, which opened in 1967, had by the time he closed it in 1995 made more than $462 for each dollar they had invested.

Equally impressive has been his comprehension of social and political currents in the world, and particularly their implications for the fate of the Jewish people. While noting the great freedom and prosperity that Jews had found in America, Steinhardt understood that the ties that bound Jews to one another and to their ancient homeland were weakening. Without drastic action, they would continue to weaken.

For most of his professional life, and especially since the 1990s, Steinhardt has therefore devoted himself to educating Jewish Americans to renew and rebuild the mystic chords of memory binding all Jews around the world to one another and to the State of Israel.

Steinhardt’s efforts to increase contacts between Jews in the Diaspora and Israel have been diverse and creative. Recognizing the importance of the Hebrew language for the future of the Jewish people, he has been engaged in the development of Hebrew charter schools and other educational initiatives for Jewish and Israeli art and culture, in America and Israel.

Steinhardt’s greatest success has been the Taglit-Birthright Israel program, which he co-founded with Charles Bronfman in 1999 after conversations with former Knesset member Yossi Beilin and with the support of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. The idea behind Birthright was that a durable Jewish connection to Israel needs to be rooted in a lived experience—not just taught as an abstract concept. The Jewish bond to Israel must be cemented by an experiential connection.

However, with fewer and fewer Jews in America and around the world visiting Israel, the Jewish bond was fraying. Thus, Steinhardt and Bronfman devised a program to bring young Jews from around the world to Israel on free, 10-day educational touring trips. Succeeding beyond anyone’s wildest dreams, Birthright has brought more than 600,000 young Jews—ages 18 and now all the way to 29, for certain trips—from around the world to Israel, with tens of thousands going to Israel on Birthright trips each year.

It is no exaggeration to say that for two decades, Birthright has been a major engine of Jewish continuity, providing a catalyst for lifelong attachments to Israel and many Jewish marriages. In many cases, Birthright participants have subsequently chosen to study and work in Israel, and many have made aliyah.

Both Israelis and non-Israelis have benefited incalculably from the inspired initiative of Michael Steinhardt, 77, and others, which has reaffirmed Israel as a spiritual home for a new generation of Jews.

EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaking before reporters at the Pentagon, March 19, 2026. Credit: YouTube/Fox News.
U.S. News
‘Epic Fury’ on track: Hegseth says ‘today will be the biggest attack yet’
The U.S. Army has “flattened” Iran’s air defenses and defense industrial base, including the factories and production lines supporting missile and drone programs, the American defense secretary said.
Mar. 20, 2026
David Isaac
Cyber Attack, Hacking
U.S. News
US Justice Department seizes four websites tied to Iranian hacking, targeting Israelis
“Terrorist propaganda online can incite real-world violence,” stated Pamela Bondi, the U.S. attorney general.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Memorial candle light flame
World News
Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler
“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”
Mar. 19, 2026
US State Department
U.S. News
State Department partners with El Al to operate evacuation flights
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
Mar. 19, 2026
Chris Smith
U.S. News
‘All about deception,’ says NJ Republican, who can’t get X to remove handle spoofing him, posting Jew-hatred
“If this thing is growing, this inauthentic account is going to deceive more people,” Rep. Chris Smith told JNS. “Especially overseas, where there’s a language barrier or something.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
International Court of Justice, The Hague
World News
As Germany accused at ICJ for aiding Israel, it pulls support for Jewish state before UN court
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman