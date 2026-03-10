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Ramping up security in Judea and Samaria

As part of the effort, the IDF is closely coordinating with individual communities and their security personnel to prevent terrorist attacks.

IDF soldiers operating in Judea and Samaria during the week of March 1, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Mar. 10, 2026
Josh Hasten
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The Israel Defense Forces has ramped up operations in Judea and Samaria since the start of Operation Roaring Lion on Feb. 28, to ensure that would-be terrorists living under the Palestinian Authority don’t take advantage of the situation to launch a new front.

As part of the effort, the IDF is closely coordinating with individual communities and their security personnel to prevent terrorist attacks.

During an exclusive briefing with JNS, Cpt. Adi Stoler, head of the International Department of the IDF’s media branch, said that since “Operation Rising Lion” in June 2025, the military has put emphasis on keeping the situation in Judea and Samaria quiet, so it can focus on other arenas.

Stoler said that the IDF has been working offensively, conducting mass operations and pushing farther into terrorist hubs in P.A. villages and population centers. And on March 6, it announced that it had apprehended more than 200 Palestinian terrorists over the course of the previous week.

Among those arrested were bomb makers, weapons dealers, Hamas affiliates, terrorism inciters and suspects planning to carry out attacks, according to the IDF.

At the same time, the army has been taking defensive measures, such as ensuring that roads, bus stops and commercial centers are protected, while working to make sure that individual communities have functioning observation systems and appropriate fencing to prevent infiltrations.

Furthermore, Stoler claimed, since the Hamas invasion and massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, the Islamic Republic has been trying to ignite Palestinian terrorism in Judea and Samaria.

“Iran saw the area as Israel’s soft underbelly, and transferred millions of dollars to its proxies there, for the purpose of recruiting terrorists and purchasing weapons,” she said. “This forced us to work differently. We know that we must take out the terrorist hubs entirely.”

Binyamin Regional Council governor and Yesha Council chairman Ysrael Ganz conveyed to JNS that Judea-Samaria is working in close and full cooperation with above security forces to reinforce the protection of the communities, especially at this time.

He explained that the IDF has increased its deployment along the country’s eastern border and the seam line, with additional battalions stationed in the communities and along the roads.

“The guiding principle is clear: increasing deterrence and delivering an unequivocal message that alongside the campaign on the various fronts, the IDF is fully prepared and ready here in Judea and Samaria as well,” Ganz said.

In addition, he stressed, “It is important to note that residents are demonstrating extraordinary resilience. The council is operating around the clock to ensure the most stable emergency routine possible, while strictly adhering to all security guidelines.”

Requesting anonymity, the director of regional security for a municipality in Judea and Samaria told JNS that upon the start of the current war, the IDF deployed two additional battalions of reservist combat soldiers—roughly 1,000-2,000 troops—to each region in the area.

He stated that this is particularly necessary during the ongoing Muslim month of Ramadan, which he said has been a period, historically, when terrorists have targeted Jews in Israel.

“One of my main concerns is the possible threat of attempted terrorist infiltrations from nearby Palestinian villages into Jewish communities, by those seeking to show solidarity with Iran during the war,” he added.

Natalie Sopinsky, spokesperson and director of development for Hatzalah Judea and Samaria, which provides volunteer-based emergency medical services, told JNS that she is aware of at least four new encampments or observation points established by residents over the past week in strategic locations across Binyamin, Samaria and the Jordan Valley to enhance security.

She also pointed to several new agriculture farms that have been established recently along the Jordanian border, to boost security and safeguard Israel’s state lands. However, she bemoaned the fact that none of these farms has a bomb shelter or protected space for taking cover during missile attacks.

She went on to highlight another aspect of the situation: the role of women. Since many men have been called up for reserve duty, she said, it is the women who are protecting the home front and taking on first-responder shifts.

“Our women medics, paramedics and ambulance drivers are bearing a heavy burden now with resolve,” she said. “While also protecting their families, they are doing a ‘man’s job’ by taking on all the medical emergencies—during wartime. They are Wonder Women.”

Judea and Samaria
Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten is a Middle East correspondent for JNS. He is co-host of the JNS podcast “Jerusalem Minute,” as well as the host of the JNS podcast “Judeacation.” He also hosts the weekly radio program “Israel Uncensored” on “The Land of Israel Radio Network.” An award-winning freelance journalist, he writes regularly for JNS and other publications. He is also a sought-after guest for television and radio interviews on current events in Israel, having appeared on CNN, BBC, Sky News, Fox, APTV, WABC, ILTV, i24News, and many others.
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