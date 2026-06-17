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United Hatzalah New York Gala honors Ron Dermer with Hero of Israel award

“Hatzalah has become an integral part of our national resilience,” Netanyahu adviser Ron Dermer told supporters at the organization’s annual fundraiser.

Steve Linde
Ron Dermer, recipient of the Hero of Israel Award, in conversation with David Blitzer, co-owner of several professional sports franchises, at United Hatzalah's NY Gala, June 15, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Ron Dermer, recipient of the Hero of Israel Award, in conversation with David Blitzer, co-owner of several professional sports franchises, at United Hatzalah’s New York Gala, June 15, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
(June 17, 2026 / JNS)

More than 1,300 supporters, philanthropists and community leaders gathered at United Hatzalah’s annual New York Gala on June 15 to celebrate the organization’s lifesaving work across Israel and raise support for expanding its emergency-response capabilities.

The event highlighted the vital role the volunteer-driven organization has played during some of Israel’s most challenging moments, including “Operation Roaring Lion” and the aftermath of the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

Ron Dermer, one of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s closest advisers who served as strategic affairs minister from 2022 to 2025 and as ambassador to the United States, received United Hatzalah’s Hero of Israel Award in recognition of his leadership and public service during one of the most challenging periods in Israel’s history.

The award was presented following an introduction by Alex Witkoff, son of U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Dermer later joined American investor and sports-team owner David Blitzer for an onstage conversation.

Comedian Modi Rosenfeld received the Beacon of Joy Award in recognition of his longstanding support for the organization and his ability to combine humor with philanthropy.

Jewish philanthropists Brandon Lutnick and Kyle Lutnick served as Young Leadership co-chairs, representing what organizers described as a new generation of supporters committed to Israel and emergency medical response.

Former hostage salutes organization

One of the evening’s most emotional moments came when former hostage Bar Kupershtein addressed attendees.

Kupershtein, who was held captive in Gaza for 738 days, spoke about his family’s long connection to United Hatzalah and the organization’s support during difficult years.

“Just two months after my release, I stood with Eli Beer at the Miami Gala to thank United Hatzalah for standing by my family for the past six years, ever since my father was seriously injured while responding to help a young child,” he said.

Kupershtein noted that he now carries his father’s United Hatzalah medallion number and that his mother is training to become an emergency medical technician with the organization.

“On Oct. 7, I chose to remain at the Nova Music Festival to help others as the attack unfolded,” he said. “That same instinct—to stay, to act, to help—is what brings us all here tonight.”

(From left) United Hatzalah board chairman Mark Gerson, board members Rabbi Erica Gerson and Alex Witkoff, David Blitzer, Bar Kupershtein, Ron Dermer and United Hatzalah founder and president Eli Beer at the United Hatzalah NY Gala, June 15, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
(From left) United Hatzalah board chairman Mark Gerson, board members Rabbi Erica Gerson and Alex Witkoff, David Blitzer, Bar Kupershtein, Ron Dermer and United Hatzalah founder and president Eli Beer at the United Hatzalah NY Gala, June 15, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.

Expanding a lifesaving network

United Hatzalah founder and president Eli Beer used the occasion to outline the organization’s growth and future ambitions.

“This past year tested us like never before,” Beer said. “In just 45 days during ‘Operation Roaring Lion,’ our volunteers responded to tens of thousands of emergencies, from daily calls to missile strikes and direct impacts. We treated the wounded, supported families and stood with people in their most difficult moments.”

The experience, he said, reinforced the organization’s mission to reduce emergency response times throughout Israel.

“In emergency medicine, every second carries the weight of a life,” Beer said. “Our mission is clear: to reach every person in need within 90 seconds, anywhere in Israel.”

Achieving that goal, he added, will require additional volunteers, equipment, training and community support.

‘A national treasure’

Dermer praised the organization as a key component of Israel’s resilience during wartime and national emergencies.

“After the horrors of Oct. 7, Israel’s remarkable turnaround was enabled by brave soldiers and by a resilient people,” he said.

“By proving day after day that they will be there in time for Israelis in need, Hatzalah has become an integral part of our national resilience. They are a national treasure and may they continue to go from strength to strength.”

Rosenfeld, known simply as Modi to audiences around the world, offered a lighter perspective on the organization’s work.

“In my world, timing is everything,” he said. “In their world, timing saves lives. Helping United Hatzalah get there faster helps create Moshiach energy.”

Founded in 2006, United Hatzalah has grown into Israel’s largest volunteer emergency medical service organization. Its network includes more than 8,600 trained volunteers from all sectors of Israeli society who provide free emergency medical assistance regardless of religion, ethnicity or background.

The organization receives approximately 800,000 emergency calls annually and has become known for its fleet of ambucycles and rapid-response technology designed to reach patients before traditional ambulances can arrive.

Organizers said the strong turnout in New York reflected the enduring bond between American Jewry and Israel, as well as growing recognition of the role United Hatzalah plays in strengthening Israel’s resilience during both wartime and peacetime.

As the evening concluded, supporters pledged continued backing for an organization whose volunteers respond not only to routine medical emergencies but also to missile attacks, terror incidents and national crises.

Behind every emergency call, Beer reminded attendees, stands a simple objective: ensuring that help is never more than moments away.

Health Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and The Jerusalem Report and a former head of Kol Yisrael English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa, and has degrees in sociology and journalism. He made aliyah in 1988, served in IDF Artillery and lives in Jerusalem.
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