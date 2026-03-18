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Julie Marzouk

Julie Marzouk

Julie Marzouk is an attorney, author and board member of the Intelligent Advocacy Network.

Welcome to Pennsylvania Sign
Opinion
A victory for Pennsylvania taxpayers
A county-owned property will no longer host the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR)'s regional fundraiser.
Feb. 13, 2025
Julie Marzouk
Santa Ana Unified School District
Opinion
CAIR shows it’s not interested in free speech or government transparency
Dec. 16, 2024
Julie Marzouk
Nihad Awad, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., in support of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on March 6, 2019. Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
Congress moves to strip tax-exempt status of US nonprofits supporting terror
Sep. 16, 2024
Julie Marzouk