More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Feature

‘When you’re defending, you’re already losing the fight’

In an interview with JNS, Farley Weiss, president of the Israel Justice Organization, says Jerusalem should take a more aggressive approach to combating anti-Israel narratives.

Steve Linde
Farley Weiss displays the silver and bronze medals he won in the men’s 60-64 tennis competition at the 2026 Maccabiah Games in Israel. Credit: Courtesy of Farley Weiss.
A fighter on and off the court: Farley Weiss displays the silver and bronze medals he won in the men’s 60-64 tennis competition at the 2026 Maccabiah Games in Israel. Credit: Courtesy of Farley Weiss.
(July 30, 2026 / JNS)

Israel is losing the battle for international public opinion not because its case is weak, but because it fails to make its strongest legal and historical arguments, according to Farley Weiss, president of the Israel Justice Organization.

In an interview at the JNS Media Hub in Jerusalem on July 26, the American intellectual property attorney and longtime Israel activist argued that Israeli leaders and advocates spend too much time responding to accusations instead of challenging what he described as false narratives surrounding Israel’s legitimacy.

“We need to spend 90% of the time attacking instead and of 90% defending,” Weiss said. “When you’re defending, you’re already losing the fight.”

Weiss, a former national president of the National Council of Young Israel, said pro-Israel advocates should place greater emphasis on what he believes are binding historical and legal foundations for Jewish sovereignty over the Land of Israel.

His recently published book with co-author and Talmudic and international law scholar, Leonard Grunstein, Because It’s Just and Right: The Untold Backstory of the U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and the Moving of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, recounts the decades-long effort that culminated in the U.S. embassy’s move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018.

The title comes from former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl of Arizona, who, Weiss recalled, would answer a simple question whenever people asked why he championed recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“‘Because it’s just and right,’” Weiss said.

The book traces Weiss’s own involvement beginning in 1995, when he served as president of Young Israel of Phoenix and worked with Kyl’s office as the senator pursued legislation to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

According to Weiss, Congress overwhelmingly approved the Jerusalem Embassy Act despite opposition from then-President Bill Clinton.

Historical and legal claims

Weiss argued that Israel’s defenders often overlook legal precedents that, in his view, reinforce Jewish claims to Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem.

Among them, he cited the 1922 League of Nations Mandate for Palestine and the subsequent Anglo-American Treaty between the United States and Great Britain in 1924 that “adopted the League of Nations decision to give the Jewish people sovereignty over all of Israel, including Judea and Samaria and all of Jerusalem,” which he said was a “reconstitution of the Jewish homeland in the State of Israel and remain central legal documents supporting Jewish national rights and the right of Jews around the world to return and receive citizenship in this land.

“I don’t ever hear them talk about the Anglo-American Treaty. I don’t ever hear them talk about the League of Nations decision in 1922,” he said.

Weiss also pointed to biblical sources, arguing that Jewish sovereignty rests on both religious tradition and historical inheritance.

“The Jewish people have a better right to the Land of Israel than any people in the world have to any land in the world,” he said.

He rejected claims that Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria violate international law, saying many accepted legal interpretations ignore earlier international agreements recognizing Jewish national rights.

From left: Ben Weiss, Farley Weiss, Jerry Wartzki, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Jonathan Burkan and Dr. Joe Frager attend an Israel Justice Organization event honoring Stefanik for her efforts to combat antisemitism, on April 30, 2026. Courtesy of the Israel Justice Organization.
From left: Ben Weiss, Farley Weiss, Jerry Wartzki, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Jonathan Burkan and Dr. Joe Frager attend an Israel Justice Organization event honoring Stefanik for her efforts to combat antisemitism, on April 30, 2026. Courtesy of the Israel Justice Organization.

Countering the false narrative

Drawing on his legal background, Weiss said Israel should fundamentally change how it presents its case abroad.

Quoting a well-known legal maxim, he said: “If your argument is best on the facts, you pound the facts. If it’s best on the law, you pound the law. If it’s best on neither, you pound the table.”

He argued that Israel’s opponents have become adept at “pounding-the-table messaging” while pro-Israel advocates often fail to challenge inaccurate claims.

Among the examples Weiss cited was Article 24 of the PLO’s 1964 Palestinian National Covenant, which relinquished any territorial claim to the West Bank (Judea and Samaria), including eastern Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip because “their whole goal was to destroy the Jewish state of Israel and not to create a Palestinian Arab state.”

“This Organization does not exercise any regional sovereignty over the West Bank in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the Gaza Strip or in the Himmah Area,” it read.

Optimism despite rising antisemitism

While acknowledging rising antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment in many parts of the world, Weiss said he remains optimistic.

He pointed to what he described as unprecedented support for Israel from leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump, Argentina’s President Javier Milei and several Latin American governments.

“We actually have the most pro-Israel president in the history of the State of Israel in President Trump,” Weiss said.

Rather than dwelling on negative trends, he urged pro-Israel organizations to capitalize on favorable political opportunities while aggressively confronting antisemitism.

He criticized what he viewed as inadequate prosecution of antisemitic violence in the United States, citing the killing of Jewish demonstrator Paul Kessler in California, in which the murderer only received a one-year jail sentence.

“When people are not getting punished for the crimes they commit against Jews, that’s the danger,” he said.

Farley Weiss
Farley Weiss. Credit: Courtesy.

Israel’s resilience

Weiss arrived in Israel to compete in the 2026 Maccabiah Games, held from June 30 to July 14, where the former professional tennis player won a silver medal in singles and a bronze medal in doubles in the 60-64 age group. The visit also allowed Weiss and his family to spend time with their daughter and son-in-law who made aliyah last October, he said.

Reflecting on the country’s wartime atmosphere, Weiss said he was inspired by Israelis’ willingness to serve despite nearly three years of conflict.

“The strength and bravery are off the charts,” he said.

He recalled hearing retired Maj. Gen. Effi Eitam describe joining the fighting after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, despite being in his seventies.

“You get such strength just being here and meeting these people,” Weiss said. “The attitude and the bravery are amazing.”

He said his goal in the United States is to support Israelis fighting on the front lines by strengthening political backing for Israel in Washington.

“We have an amazing friend,” he said of Trump. “We want to take advantage of that.”

You can watch the full interview here.

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Anti-Israel Bias Judea and Samaria U.S.-Israel Relations
Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and The Jerusalem Report and a former head of Kol Yisrael English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa, and has degrees in sociology and journalism. He made aliyah in 1988, served in IDF Artillery and lives in Jerusalem.
EXPLORE JNS
Palestinians protesting in the city of Nablus in Samaria, on April 19, 2026. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel: Canada’s blind eye to Palestinian terrorism emboldens it
Ottawa’s Foreign Ministry earlier denounced Jerusalem for expanding communities in Judea and Samaria, saying it undermines “prospects for peace.”
July 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with evangelical leaders on July 29, 2026 during his visit to Washington. Credit: Maayan Toaf/ GPO.
U.S. News
‘Stand up and don’t cower,’ Netanyahu tells evangelical leaders in Washington
The Israeli PM urges Christian allies to fight back against hatred and antisemitism.
July 30, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
A view shows high-rise buildings and a tower under construction in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 6, 2026. Photo by Simon Beni / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel reports all-time high of $169 billion in 2025 exports
The Foreign Ministry said that the record figures reflect “the strength, resilience and global competitiveness” of the country’s economy.
July 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Construction of the Nofit light-rail line that will connect Haifa to Nazareth in northern Israel has began in 2026. Credit: Trans Israel.
Israel News
Israel’s northern light-rail project gets financial boost
A consortium of banks led by Bank Leumi has signed a $3.1 billion agreement for the line that will connect Haifa, the Krayot region and Nazareth.
July 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during a meeting at Blair House in Washington on July 29, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu, Hegseth ‘reaffirm the strength’ of US-Israel defense partnership
The Israeli premier held back-to-back Washington meetings with the U.S. defense chief, four senators, AIPAC and evangelical leaders.
July 30, 2026
Joshua Marks
The Nuseirat camp in Gaza City, Jan. 19, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes eliminate two Hamas terrorists, including Oct. 7 infiltrator
The IDF said it killed the last remaining sniper cell commander in Hamas’s Nuseirat Battalion.
July 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, July 28, 2026. Credit: Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
What are Trump and Netanyahu planning on Iran?
July 30, 2026 03:10 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Will Israel’s elections turn on the military draft?
Yisrael Medad
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Mamdani bears responsibility for anti-Jewish violence in New York
Jonathan S. Tobin