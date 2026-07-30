IDF strikes eliminate two Hamas terrorists, including Oct. 7 infiltrator

The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday that it had eliminated two Hamas terrorists in separate airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, including a platoon commander who infiltrated the Jewish state during the terror group’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

Ahmad Hisham Mahmoud Louh, identified as the last remaining sniper cell commander in Hamas’s Nuseirat Battalion, was killed in a strike in southern Gaza on Monday, according to the military.

In a separate strike in the northern Strip on Monday, the IDF eliminated Mahmoud Ali Mahmoud Taroush, a Hamas platoon commander, it said.

The statement noted that Taroush took part in the Oct. 7 cross-border massacre in southern Israel.

“Throughout the war and recently, the terrorists attempted to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians,” the IDF said. “The terrorists posed a threat to the troops and were eliminated in precise aerial strikes.”

Ground troops remain deployed in the enclave in accordance with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement “and will continue to operate to remove any threat,” it added.

The Oct. 10, 2025, truce agreement ended the two-year war in the Gaza Strip that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan civilians invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages.