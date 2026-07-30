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News   Israel News

Netanyahu meets Hegseth, senators in whirlwind DC day

The Israeli premier held back-to-back Washington meetings with the U.S. defense chief, four senators, AIPAC and evangelical leaders.

Joshua Marks
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during a meeting at Blair House in Washington on July 29, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during a meeting at Blair House in Washington on July 29, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
(July 30, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a series of high-level meetings in Washington on Wednesday, sitting down with U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, four U.S. senators from both parties, and leaders of AIPAC and the evangelical community, as he wrapped up a visit built around Tuesday’s funeral for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

Netanyahu met Hegseth at Blair House, the president’s official guesthouse, in the highest-level meeting of the day.

“Earlier today I had the pleasure to meet with Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu,” the Pentagon chief said. “Members of my team, including Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby and Sean Parnell, joined me to reaffirm the strength of our defense partnership and commitment to advancing our shared security interests.”

The prime minister also met separately at Blair House with Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark), John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Fetterman, one of the most outspoken pro-Israel Democrats in Congress, used his meeting to criticize his own party’s direction on Israel. He pointed to New York City’s mayor, calling Zohran Mamdani “that worthless mayor in New York, you know, saying these kinds of ridiculous claims,” according to a readout of the conversation provided by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Now I think, as far as I know, I was the only Democrat that was proud to push that trash back, and now here we are. I’m proud to stand with Israel through everything,” said Fetterman.

He voiced support for the U.S. and Israeli military campaign against the Iranian regime and its regional terror proxies, saying, “It’s always been a just war for me,” and added he was “always so sorry for what Israel and the Jewish community has suffered, especially since after Oct. 7.”

Netanyahu told Fetterman that “history will record your contribution to truth and justice.”

Cotton, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said that “Israel has proven itself to be the best ally we’ve had since Great Britain in World War II.” Netanyahu called Cotton “a great, great friend of Israel, none better.”

Sheehy told Netanyahu that “when you’re under siege, that’s when your true friends come out.” Netanyahu thanked him for his “courageous and clear championing of our alliance.”

No public remarks were released from the meeting with Cruz.

Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, also met with leaders of AIPAC and with leaders of the evangelical community. Addressing the evangelical leaders, Netanyahu said, “We’re descendants from the original Hebrews of the Holy Land,” and linked rising antisemitism to what he called “anti-evangelicalism.” He urged the group to “stand up” against attacks, saying, “It’s time to fight, fight, fight, that’s it.”

Wednesday’s meetings capped Netanyahu’s Washington trip, centered on Tuesday’s funeral service for Graham, a longtime Senate ally of Israel who died on July 11.

Netanyahu also met on Tuesday with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House and with Vice President JD Vance at Blair House.

U.S.-Israel Relations U.S. Foreign Policy
Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks is a news editor on the Jerusalem desk at JNS.org, where he covers Jewish affairs, the Middle East and global news.
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