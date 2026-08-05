More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Feature

Where David met Abigail, a Judean Desert-area trail is reviving Biblical romance

The new nature trail follows the setting of the royal courtship, drawing visitors, marriage proposals and hopes for renewed faith-based tourism.

Etgar Lefkovits
The “David’s Wanderings Path” on the edge of the Judean Desert in the Mount Hebron region, August 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Mount Hebron Regional Council.
The “David’s Wanderings Path” on the edge of the Judean Desert in the Mount Hebron region, August 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Mount Hebron Regional Council.
(Aug. 5, 2026 / JNS)

MAON, Israel—It was a quintessential Biblical romance with all the trappings of a Hollywood action film: a young warrior on the run from a jealous king leading a band of outlaws through the desert, and a young woman trapped in a marriage to a wealthy, ill-tempered man.

A newly opened nature trail on the edge of the Judean Desert, where the Bible recounts that the future King David first met his wife more than 3,000 years ago, is becoming a local hotspot for modern-day marriage proposals and, locals hope, a catalyst for renewed faith-based tourism in an off-the-beaten-path corner of Israel.

Even by Holy Land standards, it is not every nature trail that is lined with signs and interactive exhibits featuring Biblical passages from the Book of Samuel and the Book of Psalms.

That is exactly what is planned for the newly opened “David’s Wanderings Path,” a nearly three-mile walking and cycling trail that runs along the desert edge ridge stretching from the agricultural community of Maon, south of Hebron, to nearby Carmel.

The route through the desert-area wilderness is central to the Biblical account of the future king’s first encounter with Abigail, who, according to I Samuel, intercepted David with provisions to prevent him from attacking her husband, Nabal, after he refused to compensate David and his men for protecting his flocks.

In a scene that could have come straight from a Hollywood script, Nabal died shortly afterward, and Abigail became David’s wife.

The $1.6 million trail, launched earlier this year by the Israeli Tourism Ministry and the Mount Hebron Regional Council, will eventually include a coffee shop, electric off-road vehicle tours and overnight farm stays for Bible enthusiasts and desert travelers.

Originally envisioned as a link between nearby Jewish communities, the promenade’s sweeping desert views and three scenic overlooks have already made it a popular destination for local marriage proposals, echoing the Biblical love story.

With an eye toward attracting both Jewish and Christian visitors, planners are also developing a Center of Psalms in the region, highlighting the prayers and songs traditionally associated with David during the years he hid in the Judean Desert while fleeing King Saul.

“This promenade bridges the gap between a pristine natural landscape and the biblical tales of David and Abigail—and the wars of King David—that unfolded right here,” Eliram Azulay, head of the Mount Hebron Regional Council, told JNS during a tour of the site on Monday.

“Our deepest roots lie here: from the ‘Ground Zero’ of the Bible—the Cave of the Patriarchs, where Abraham walked and where our forefathers and foremothers are buried—to the presence of King David,” he said. “It encompasses numerous biblical sites entrusted to us to preserve and develop, and through them we discover who we are and what we are doing here.”

Judea and Samaria
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Election, Ballot
U.S. News
‘Excited district is recognizing need to reject job-killing socialism,” Basler tells JNS, after advancing in Wash. state’s 9th
The Republican advanced in the open primary, as did Rep. Adam Smith, who was some 30 points ahead of Basler.
August 5, 2026 01:12 AM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Fauci
Analysis
Fauci’s diary shows that Israeli data indicated waning COVID vaccine efficiency
Newly released records suggest Washington relied heavily on Israeli real-world evidence as it debated boosters.
August 4, 2026 12:23 PM
JNS Staff
Spanish actor Javier Bardem arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, 2025. Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Huckabee ridicules Cenk Uygur, Javier Bardem over Israel claims
The U.S. ambassador to Jerusalem dismissed their comments as absurd misinformation.
Aug. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Mamdani Tisch NYPD
U.S. News
Anti-Jewish hate crimes up 53.3% in NYC in July, compared to last year, with Jews targeted in 70% of ‘confirmed’ hate crimes
“I remain deeply concerned and very troubled by the unacceptable spike in hate crimes, particularly driven by those targeting Jewish New Yorkers,” New York City Council speaker Julie Menin told JNS.
Aug. 3, 2026
Menachem Wecker, Rebecca Szlechter
Breaking News
Now
Israel Police arrest two suspects for allegedly desecrating memorial site
02:26
Lebanese PM: Hezbollah drew country into war with Israel
01:59
New Israeli ambassador to Japan ‘honored’ to begin mission
01:53
Southern Lebanon: IDF troops dismantle Hezbollah tunnel, seize arms cache
01:36
Huckabee ‘delighted’ by Oceanic island’s moving of embassy to Jerusalem
01:16
Anti-Israel El-Sayed leads by just 1.8 points over AIPAC-backed Stevens, 82% of votes counted in closely-watched Michigan Dem Senate primary
00:58
Trump: Iran will ‘never’ obtain nuclear bomb, Strait of Hormuz will open ‘very soon’
00:37
Netanyahu: IDF won’t withdraw from Gaza until Hamas fully disarmed
00:07
Bereaved father thanks Hapoel Tel Aviv for honoring fallen soldiers
00:02
GOP candidate Basler advances in Washington state’s 9th, defeating anti-Israel socialist
23:42
Adam Smith advances in Washington state’s 9th District
23:10
El-Sayed leads by 3.5 points with 45% of votes counted
23:06
No surge in divorce among IDF reservists, review finds
22:06
Stevens lags by 6 points behind anti-Israel El-Sayed in Michigan Dem Senate primary, with 26% of votes counted
21:45
Tlaib wins Dem primary in Michigan 12th
21:27
AIPAC-backed Missouri rep Bell fends off anti-Israel primary challenger, again
21:17
‘Heavily armed’ man arrested at Trump golf course in Los Angeles
18:21
US Justice Department demanded answers from Mamdani about ‘unequal treatment’ of Jews, NY Post reports
18:10
Kaploun says Canada should restrict some visas, broaden terror listings to fight Jew-hatred
17:32
Israeli consul in NY says he met with musician targeted at Pennsylvania eatery for being ‘visibly Jewish’
17:28
Being big-tent party, with democratic socialists, a ‘strength, not a weakness’ for Democrats, Schumer tells CNN
17:03
Leaving Canada due to ‘astounding’ surge of Jew-hatred, prominent Jewish prof says
16:55
Rubio talks global terror threats with Paraguayan vice president
15:44
Saskatchewan synagogue egged during Saturday services
14:05
Israel, Lebanon start talks in Rome
13:37
Indian ship sunk in Yemeni waters, ‘Reuters’ reports
13:15
Iran probably responsible for cyberattacks on US water systems, FBI says
12:14
IDF arrests Islamic Jihad terrorist in Samaria
12:08
Israel says it arrested terror suspect who plotted attack
11:55
Iraq reportedly shipped 30 million barrels of oil via Hormuz in a month despite blockade
11:29
US depleted ‘virtually all’ precision missiles in war with Iran, Reuters reports
11:17
Israel says it dismantled 10 weapon production machines in Qatabiya area
08:59
Otzma Yehudit’s Kroizer: Israeli freedom of action ‘not subject to negotiation’
08:54
Firefighters battle wind-driven wildfire in central Israel
08:52
Police seize knives, ax in Jerusalem Old City raid
08:42
Yesh Atid MK tells JNS she backs legal resettlement of Gaza, rebuilding Gush Katif
08:36
Bessent: Deal could soon open Strait of Hormuz with ‘freedom of movement’
08:33
Sotomayor refuses to block $655 million terror judgment vs PA
08:21
Israeli opposition lawmaker: Next coalition should exclude Arab, Haredi parties
08:15
Qatari PM discusses Iran talks, Strait of Hormuz with Russia’s Lavrov
08:03
Average Israeli salary rises to 14,263 shekels
07:59
‘An enemy is to be eliminated,’ Otzma Yehudit lawmaker says of Iran
07:25
Netanyahu ‘brainstormed’ Iran situation with Trump during White House visit
07:22
Ancient Golan Heights Jewish village reopens to tourists
07:16
Netanyahu: Other than Israel and the United States, Western nations are unwilling to fight
07:15
Israeli gov’t earmarks $37 million for Judea, Samaria heritage sites
07:07
Nova survivor commits suicide at girlfriend’s grave
06:42
Huckabee marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing
06:11
Israel streamlines defense-exports approval processes
05:46
Netanyahu says doubtful Hamas to disarm of its own accord
More Updates
JNS TV
Pro-Palestinian, Pro-Hamas, Anti-Israel Protesters, May 2021
JNS TV / The Quad
Is Hamas really disarming?
August 4, 2026 02:56 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
COLUMNS
Menachem Glik. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The myth of the ‘Palestinians’
Mendi Glik
Senior Contributing Editor
A tale of three ‘anybody but Bibi’ stooges
Ruthie Blum