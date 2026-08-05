Where David met Abigail, a Judean Desert-area trail is reviving Biblical romance

MAON, Israel—It was a quintessential Biblical romance with all the trappings of a Hollywood action film: a young warrior on the run from a jealous king leading a band of outlaws through the desert, and a young woman trapped in a marriage to a wealthy, ill-tempered man.

A newly opened nature trail on the edge of the Judean Desert, where the Bible recounts that the future King David first met his wife more than 3,000 years ago, is becoming a local hotspot for modern-day marriage proposals and, locals hope, a catalyst for renewed faith-based tourism in an off-the-beaten-path corner of Israel.

Even by Holy Land standards, it is not every nature trail that is lined with signs and interactive exhibits featuring Biblical passages from the Book of Samuel and the Book of Psalms.

That is exactly what is planned for the newly opened “David’s Wanderings Path,” a nearly three-mile walking and cycling trail that runs along the desert edge ridge stretching from the agricultural community of Maon, south of Hebron, to nearby Carmel.

The route through the desert-area wilderness is central to the Biblical account of the future king’s first encounter with Abigail, who, according to I Samuel, intercepted David with provisions to prevent him from attacking her husband, Nabal, after he refused to compensate David and his men for protecting his flocks.

In a scene that could have come straight from a Hollywood script, Nabal died shortly afterward, and Abigail became David’s wife.

The $1.6 million trail, launched earlier this year by the Israeli Tourism Ministry and the Mount Hebron Regional Council, will eventually include a coffee shop, electric off-road vehicle tours and overnight farm stays for Bible enthusiasts and desert travelers.

Originally envisioned as a link between nearby Jewish communities, the promenade’s sweeping desert views and three scenic overlooks have already made it a popular destination for local marriage proposals, echoing the Biblical love story.

With an eye toward attracting both Jewish and Christian visitors, planners are also developing a Center of Psalms in the region, highlighting the prayers and songs traditionally associated with David during the years he hid in the Judean Desert while fleeing King Saul.

“This promenade bridges the gap between a pristine natural landscape and the biblical tales of David and Abigail—and the wars of King David—that unfolded right here,” Eliram Azulay, head of the Mount Hebron Regional Council, told JNS during a tour of the site on Monday.

“Our deepest roots lie here: from the ‘Ground Zero’ of the Bible—the Cave of the Patriarchs, where Abraham walked and where our forefathers and foremothers are buried—to the presence of King David,” he said. “It encompasses numerous biblical sites entrusted to us to preserve and develop, and through them we discover who we are and what we are doing here.”