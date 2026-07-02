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Florida-Israel partners grant $600,000 for aviation projects

The latest grants from Space Florida and the Israel Innovation Authority will support AI-powered aircraft and roadway traffic-management technology.

Space. Credit: qimono/Pixabay.
Space. Credit: qimono/Pixabay.
(July 2, 2026 / JNS)

Space Florida and the Israel Innovation Authority granted funding on Wednesday to two Florida-Israel partnerships working on AI-powered aerospace and aviation technologies.

MySky Eco, Inc., of Port Orange, Fla., and Airwayz of Tel Aviv were awarded $400,000 to integrate the Israeli company’s AI-powered traffic-management system into the Florida company’s MS-1L aircraft.

SRF Consulting Group, Inc., of Tallahassee, Fla., and Mobility Insight of Kfar Saba, Israel, were awarded $200,000 to “help Central Florida’s busy roads run more smoothly” with an AI-powered traffic-management system called Mobi.

“We are proud to support collaborations that advance shared opportunities and strengthen the enduring ties between our innovation ecosystems,” said Dror Bin, CEO of Israel Innovation Authority.

This marks the 13th round of funding from the partnership between the two agencies, with more than $23 million granted for projects.

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