Florida State bars student from campus amid probe of alleged assault of pro-Israel peer

( Aug. 1, 2025 / JNS )

Florida State University stated on Thursday that it has banned a student from campus while investigating what it calls “an altercation between two students that has been widely shared on social media.”

“The FSU Police Department has interviewed the students shown in the video. The matter is being reviewed for potential criminal charges and for charges under the FSU Student Code of Conduct,” the public school in Tallahassee, Fla., stated. “While this process is underway, the student shown prominently in the video has been prohibited from returning to campus.”

The video footage appeared to show the female student shoving and cursing at another student, who wore an Israel Defense Forces T-shirt. Among the things she appears to say in an expletive-ridden rant is “Free Palestine” and an expletive directed at the Jewish state.

As the woman lunges, she appears to knock the man with the IDF shirt off balance, per the footage, which StopAntisemitism posted.

“One call is all it took,” stated Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.). “She has been suspended until an expulsion hearing and has been trespassed from campus.”

Pam Bondi, the U.S. attorney general, thanked the school president for “leadership and prompt action,” and said attorneys at the department are investigating.

“Antisemitism will not be tolerated in Florida or anywhere else,” she said.