Gazans speak out against Hamas

( Aug. 19, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli innovation envoy Fleur Hassan-Nahoum leads a hard-hitting discussion on Israel’s war against Hamas, the plight of the hostages and the hidden truth about humanitarian aid in Gaza, that international media refuses to cover. With her in the Jerusalem studio are co-hosts Emily Schrader, journalist and human rights activist; Shoshana Keats-Jaskel, founder of Chochmat Nashim; and Brooke Goldstein, U.S.-based human rights attorney, founder of the End Jew Hatred movement and CEO of the Lawfare Project. Together, they dissect the most urgent developments and expose the misinformation campaign surrounding Gaza.

The episode begins with Israel’s firm stance on hostage negotiations and its preparation to retake Gaza City. The hosts emphasize how Hamas manipulates the “starvation” narrative, while in reality murdering aid workers and blocking humanitarian relief to keep civilians dependent. Firsthand testimony from inside Gaza reveals how the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has disrupted Hamas’s control by delivering millions of meals directly into the hands of civilians, despite Hamas’s brutal attempts to intimidate and kill those involved.

The discussion also highlights a growing, unprecedented phenomenon: Gazans themselves openly cursing Hamas and calling for its removal, even as they risk retaliation. The panel explores how international media outlets, global institutions and governments are enabling Hamas’s survival, while ignoring the voices of ordinary Palestinians who simply want to live in peace.

Finally, the hosts analyze the wave of protests inside Israel, questioning whether pressure is being directed at the right targets. They argue that international organizations such as the Red Cross and United Nations should be held accountable for failing to demand the release of hostages, and they warn that appeasing Hamas through ceasefire deals or recognition of Palestinian statehood only emboldens extremism.



