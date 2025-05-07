Giant Israeli flag in Samaria greets incoming flights

( May 7, 2025 / JNS)

A massive Israeli flag, measuring almost 40 x 30 feet, was recently raised near the village of Ateret in the Binyamin region of Samaria, just north of Ramallah, the Binyamin Regional Council said on Tuesday.

The flag flies from a 98-foot-high pole built along the eastern landing path toward Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion International Airport and will be visible to passengers on incoming flights, according to the council.

A flag-raising ceremony was recently held in the presence of council officials, representatives of nearby villages and their residents, it said.

At the event, Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz said: “We are deepening our roots here. Everyone in the area sees it and understands it.”

He expressed thanks to the Binyamin Development Fund and friends of Binyamin in the United States, crediting them for making the project possible.

Avi Marom Milberger, whose Marom F.G.P. Ltd. produced the massive flag, told local media: “This is Giv’at HaSela’im in Ateret, a site that the community will expand into in the future and will become its center.

“The residents believe that only by deepening the roots in the land and raising the flag in the public space can rights be secured and a sense of belonging strengthened here,” he told Mako, a Channel 12 News outlet.