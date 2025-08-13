Hamas praises Australia’s Albanese on Palestinian statehood

( Aug. 13, 2025 / JNS )

The Hamas terrorist group has welcomed Australia’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state at the U.N. General Assembly annual general debate in September.

“We welcome Australia’s decision to recognise the state of Palestine, and consider it an important step towards achieving justice for our people and securing their legitimate rights,” Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef said in a statement to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age on Wednesday.

“This position reflects political courage and a commitment to the values of justice and the right of peoples to self-determination,” the statement continued.

“We call on all countries, especially those that believe in freedom and human dignity, to follow Australia’s example and translate their positions into practical steps to support the Palestinian people and end their suffering under occupation.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the move on Monday, following declarations by France, the United Kingdom, Canada and other countries that they will recognize a Palestinian state, although the conditions for recognition differ by country.

The premier said that Australia had received guarantees from the Palestinian Authority, which rules parts of Judea and Samaria, that there would be “no role for the terrorists of Hamas in any future Palestinian state.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar mocked Albanese after the Hamas statement, writing on X on Wednesday that the terror group loves the prime minister, along with a screenshot of an article on the Hamas praise.

Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel accused Albanese of being “detached from reality,” according to the Australian Financial Review on Wednesday.