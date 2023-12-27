Hezbollah fires 18-rocket barrage at Rosh Hanikra

(December 27, 2023 / JNS)

Hezbollah fired a salvo of 18 rockets at Kibbutz Rosh Hanikra in the Western Galilee on Wednesday morning, with several Iron Dome interceptions reported.

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

The Iranian terrorist proxy took responsibility for the attacks, which triggered air-raid sirens at 10:02 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. The Lebanese Shi’ite group said that it was targeting an Israeli military position near a navy base.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces said that forces attacked the source of the launches.

Residents of the kibbutz reported a significant barrage with at least eight interceptions.

Barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon at Rosh HaNikra. Several Iron Dome interceptions seen. pic.twitter.com/BnNemxJupX — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) December 27, 2023

Rosh Hanikra is the northernmost point in Israel along the Mediterranean coastline and a popular tourist destination with its grottoes along the Lebanon border.

Lebanese terrorists continued to launch projectiles towards “various areas” in northern Israel throughout Thursday, the IDF said, prompting the military to return fire.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets on Thursday afternoon carried out more “targeted attacks” on Hezbollah infrastructure in response to the rocket fire, according to the IDF.

In addition, Israeli forces detected three enemy UAVs that crossed from Lebanon and hit the area of Israel’s ​​Mount Dov near the border.

לפני זמן קצר מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר השלימו תקיפה ממוקדת של מטרות טרור בשטח לבנון.

במסגרת התקיפה, הושמדו מספר תשתיות טרור לצד אתרים צבאיים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה.



כמו כן, במהלך השעות האחרונות זוהו מספר שיגורים שחצו משטח לבנון לעבר מרחבים שונים בצפון הארץ ונפלו בשטח פתוח>> pic.twitter.com/d63LHnJyAg — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 27, 2023

Israeli forces exchanged fire with Hezbollah on Tuesday after anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon struck St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Iqrit in the Western Galilee, wounding at least 10 Israelis, including a soldier reportedly in “serious” condition.

The wounded included an Israeli civilian in his 80s and nine Israel Defense Forces soldiers. The troops were hurt while evacuating the wounded civilian under missile fire.

“This attack is not only a clear violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 [which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War] but also a violation of the freedom of worship,” the IDF stated.

Hezbollah has been waging a low-intensity conflict against Israel since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 people in the Jewish state.