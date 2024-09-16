Hezbollah fires morning rocket salvo into Israel

( Sept. 16, 2024 / JNS)

Terrorists in Lebanon fired rockets into Israel on Monday morning, promoting IDF shelling of targets in Southern Lebanon.

Three of the enemy rockets exploded in open areas in the Galilee Panhandle and an anti-tank missile hit a building in Metula. There were no reports of casualties in Israel.

IDF artillery hit multiple targets in Southern Lebanon, according to reports in the Lebanese media.

The exchange Monday follows the launch of dozens of rockets by Hezbollah into Israel’s north on Sunday, which also prompted retaliatory strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon, hitting rocket launchers.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said that Israel would retaliate against the Houthi militias in Yemen, which fired a missile into central Israel on Sunday. It was intercepted.

On Monday, the mayor of Majdal Shams, a Druze town in the Golan Heights where a Hezbollah rocket killed 12 children on a soccer field in July, announced that schools would not open for the next two days out of concern for the lives of pupils amid concerns of major escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

On Sunday, Netanyahu vowed to “change the balance of power” in the north and not accept the status quo.

Israel has killed more than 460 Hezbollah gunmen, including 30 senior commanders, since the current round of hostilities began on Oct. 8. Hezbollah attacked Israel in solidarity with Hamas’s onslaught on the northwestern Negev the previous day. The Lebanese terrorist organization has killed about 40 Israelis in its attacks, half of them civilians.

Some 60,000 residents of Israel’s north were evacuated from dozens of border-adjacent communities following Oct. 8. Many thousands have also left their homes in Southern Lebanon, with fresh departures this week following the exchanges of fire.