Hezbollah rocket hits Ben-Gurion Airport

( Nov. 6, 2024 / JNS )

Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon on Wednesday fired two barrages of rockets toward central Israel, setting off sirens in several cities, including Tel Aviv.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that at least 10 rockets were launched in the first barrage on Wednesday morning, some of which were intercepted by air defenses. According to the news channel, it was the largest barrage fired by the Iranian terrorist proxy at central Israel since the start of the war more than a year ago.

A direct impact was reported in a parking lot at Ben-Gurion Airport, while a large rocket fragment damaged a parked car in Ra’anana, north of Tel Aviv. Flights from Ben-Gurion were briefly halted following the attack.

There were no immediate reports of injuries in the attack.

Shortly afterwards, another Hezbollah barrage triggered alerts in the central Galilee.

Less than an hour before the barrage on central Israel, rocket sirens were activated in Ramat Trump (Trump Heights) and nearby areas in the northwestern Golan Heights. The new community is named after the 45th president of the United States, who about two hours before Wednesday’s attack clinched his electoral victory ahead of becoming the 47th president.

On Wednesday afternoon, more air-raid sirens were activated across central Israel, including in areas near the airport, warning of additional aerial attacks from Lebanon. One rocket was intercepted, the IDF said.

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency response group said it did not receive any reports of casualties following the Hezbollah attack.

Two weeks ago, a Hezbollah rocket attack on the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the second in as many days, sent millions of Israelis running to bomb shelters.

The military confirmed that two rockets headed toward central Israel were intercepted by air defenses. There were no injuries in that attack, either, though rocket shrapnel damaged a car in the coastal city of Herzliya.

Hezbollah took responsibility, claiming it had targeted the “Glilot base of the Military Intelligence Unit 8200 in the suburbs of Tel Aviv with a qualitative missile salvo.”

More than 26,000 rockets, missiles and drones have been launched at Israel by Iran and its regional terrorist proxies since the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, according to IDF data.

The numbers were published on the first anniversary of the terrorist invasion. There have been some 13,200 launches from the Gaza Strip, 12,400 from Lebanon, 400 from Iran, 180 from Yemen and 60 from Syria.