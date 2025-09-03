House ed panel to hold hearing on ‘drivers’ of Jew-hatred in K-12 schools

( Sept. 3, 2025 / JNS )

The House Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education, which is part of the House Committee on Education and Workforce, plans to hold a Sept. 10 hearing on antisemitism in K-12 schools.

The hearing will “focus more broadly on trends and drivers” of Jew-hatred in primary and secondary schools, according to a committee spokesman.

Teachers’ unions are promoting “antisemitism in professional development materials, seminars and curricula,” and colleges of education are “offering classes that encourage classroom activism on Palestine or deconstructing white supremacy,” the spokesman told JNS.

He added that “outside groups,” like the Council on American-Islamic Relations, “partner with local schools to lead classroom discussions.” CAIR’s leaders “celebrated the Oct. 7 massacre,” according to the spokesman. (CAIR also blamed Israel for being attacked that day.)

“Broadly speaking, these trends are driving antisemitism in K-12 education and create a hostile environment for Jewish students and faculty,” the spokesman told JNS.

The subcommittee hasn’t yet released a list of witnesses scheduled to testify.

The Anti-Defamation League said in a report, which it released in December 2024, that Jew-hatred has become an “urgent concern” in K-12 schools and represents a surge that “is not confined to isolated incidents but reflects a broader, deeply troubling trend across educational settings, public and private alike.”