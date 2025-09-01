Huckabee attends Gaza Envelope school reopening

( Sept. 1, 2025 / JNS )

As more than two million children began their school year in Israel on Sept. 1, for one school near the Gaza border, the first day was more than a return to routine; it was a symbol of survival and resilience.

The Shachar Eshkol Elementary School, closed since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, reopened its doors with U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee on hand to mark the occasion.

As buses arrived carrying students from Gaza Envelope communities, Huckabee was greeted warmly by teachers and parents. Speaking to reporters, he said the safety and freedom of Israeli children remained a top priority.

“Israel has to get the hostages back and Israel has to defeat Hamas,” he said. “Those are the two goals President Trump has made very clear. How that happens is for Israel to decide, but those two things must happen to protect these children and the children throughout the land of Israel. Our place is to stand with our friends. Israel didn’t attack anyone. It was attacked viciously, brutally, unmercifully. They have every right to make sure Hamas never harms them again.”

Huckabee criticized international pressure focused solely on Israel. “The pressure needs to be put on Hamas,” he said. “While the world has pressured Israel even to provide food, I want to know when the world will pressure Hamas to feed the hostages. The pictures we see show real starvation. Until they are returned, they should at least be treated as human beings.”

The campus was decorated with colorful streamers and signs welcoming students back. Children in white T-shirts with the school logo hugged friends and held hands as they entered the gates. One father called out in Hebrew toward the ambassador, “Tell him I love him!”

Huckabee joined hundreds of students, teachers and parents for the opening ceremony, applauding as first graders filed in to the sound of iconic Israeli songs marking the start of their school journey.

Principal Eyal Dvori addressed the crowd and said he was excited to welcome the first graders and returning students, but acknowledged the deep wounds that remain in the community.

Switching to English, he reminded those gathered that the pain of Oct. 7 is still very real. “Our very own students and graduates were counted among the killed and the kidnapped of that horrific day,” he said. “The pain is deeply personal. Three of our teachers were widowed. One of them, Yaffa Rodayeff from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, is here today, still waiting for the return of the body of her husband, Lior.”

Dvori said that despite the losses, the community remains committed to raising children without hatred. “We are still here, in strong spirit, continuing to raise our children not to hate, to grow and not to break. We choose life, and we will continue to do so,” he said, drawing sustained applause. He thanked Huckabee and “the American people” for their support and urged continued efforts to help bring the hostages home. “Please, do all you can to help bring our hostages home and to end this war so our community can begin the long journey of rebuilding our lives.”

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee with students on the opening of the new school year at the Shachar Eshkol Elementary School near the Gaza border, Sept. 1, 2025. Credit: Jewish National Fund-USA.

Speaking to the crowd through a translator, Huckabee praised the community’s determination. “It’s such an honor to be with you on the very first day of your school year,” he said. “For many of you, it’s more than just the beginning of school; it’s the beginning of a new chapter for you and for the State of Israel. Some very evil people tried to keep you from having this day. But what I admire most about my Israeli friends is that no matter how many ways people try to stop you, you stand back up and keep going.”

“The most important thing in any of our lives is not how many times someone knocks you down, it’s how many times you get back up—one more time,” the ambassador added.

Turning directly to the students, he said, “I love Israel and I love being with you here today. I hope you have a wonderful school year, and I want you to know that your friends in the United States love you, pray for you, and believe that your future is brighter than you ever dreamed.”

Michal Uziyahu, head of the Eshkol Regional Council, reminded the crowd that their community is still waiting for the return of hostages. “We remember that we’re still waiting for some students to return to us,” she said. “There are still 48 hostages, including 15 from our communities. We are not complete without them.”

She told the students that the eyes of Israel and the Jewish people are on them because their community has become a symbol of hope and courage.

“It’s a huge responsibility, but it also gives us a lot of strength,” she said. Uziyahu thanked Huckabee for attending the event. “Ambassador Huckabee is a true friend who, though not Jewish, has been connected to Israel for many years,” she said. “He represents President Donald Trump, also a true friend of Israel, who has gone to great lengths to fight for the return of our hostages. We owe them both a debt of thanks.”

Uziyahu thanked the Israel Defense Forces for providing the security that made the reopening possible. “IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir told me recently that seeing the Eshkol Council opening the school year is a marker of their victory,” she said.

Uziyahu expressed appreciation to representatives of Jewish National Fund-USA, whose support has been vital to the region for years, calling their presence a reminder of the support from Jews in the Diaspora.

Tali Tzur, Chief Israel Officer of Jewish National Fund-USA, said that this Monday morning was “a defining moment for the State of Israel as we reopen the schools in the Gaza Envelope after the devastating times we experienced. The kids are back, the smiles are back and the region will recover.”

More than 5,000 volunteers from North America contributed to the restoration of the area in a campaign led by Jewish National Fund-USA, Tzur noted.

Addressing Huckabee in English, Uziyahu added, “Thank you for choosing to be with us on this special day. It means the world to us. We always say that the worst thing in an emergency is feeling helpless and alone. On Oct. 7, we felt it very strongly. But as you can see, we are far from helpless. We are not alone; we have very good friends like you. We are determined not to let Oct. 7 define us. We choose life and hope. They hurt us, but they did not break our spirit. Our spirit is strong because we know we care for each other—and we are not alone.”

Before leaving, Huckabee planted an olive tree in front of a protective wall built to shield the school from direct fire from Gaza. “This wall is a reminder that on this side of the border there is life and joy,” he said. “Children are coming to school, preparing for a lifetime of leadership and a future they can be excited about. They did not look like children who were afraid. They know this wall is behind them, but their future is completely in front of them.”

Huckabee thanked his friend, American pastor Jentezen Franklin, for helping to fund the wall, which the ambassador said allows the children to attend school “without fear and with a sense of their future.”

Before departing the area, Huckabee was presented with a container of local olive oil, a token of gratitude and a symbol of the community’s determination to regrow and rebuild.