Huckabee: US never asked Israel not to annex Judea, Samaria

( Sept. 6, 2025 / JNS )

“The United States has never asked Israel not to apply sovereignty” in Judea and Samaria, Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told broadcaster Channel 14 on Friday.

Huckabee’s statement came on the backdrop of Hebrew-language reports claiming that Washington asked Jerusalem not to advance policies that could cause harm the stability of the Palestinian Authority.

“I have repeatedly said that the United States respects Israel as a sovereign state and will not tell Israel what to do. That’s also what Secretary of State Rubio said just last week,” Channel 14 quoted the American envoy as saying in response to these reports.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “abruptly” canceled a Cabinet discussion on a plan to annex part of Judea and Samaria, Channel 14 reported.

The report provided several reasons for the cancelation, including American pressure not to press forward with this agenda.

An unnamed Israeli official reportedly said that the meeting was only postposed due to schedule congestion.

The report further read that the deliberation might have been canceled amid diplomatic pressure from the Arab Gulf countries. A warning was issued that an Israeli bid for sovereignty would harm relations with the United Arab Emirates and reduce the chance of normalizing ties with Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington had harsh words for world leaders who have said that they plan to recognize an independent Palestinian state.

“We told all these countries, ‘If you guys do this recognition stuff—it’s all fake, it’s not even real,” Rubio told reporters during a diplomatic visit to Quito, Ecuador. “If you do it, you’re going to create really big problems.”

Rubio is expected to visit Israel on Sept. 14.