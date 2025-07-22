IDF downs Houthi missile from Yemen

( July 21, 2025 / JNS)

The Israeli Air Force intercepted a ballistic missile launched early Tuesday morning by Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen, the military confirmed.

The attack triggered air-raid sirens across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, sending millions of residents scrambling for shelter just before 6 a.m. local time. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The interception came a day after the IAF carried out strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen in response to repeated missile and drone attacks against Israel.

An Israeli official confirmed to JNS that drones were used in the retaliatory strikes.

“The IDF has just struck terror targets of the Houthi terrorist regime at the port of Hudaydah and is vigorously acting against any attempt to restore the terror infrastructures that were previously attacked,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

“As I have clarified—the same rules apply to Yemen as to Tehran. The Houthis will pay a heavy price for launching missiles toward the State of Israel. We will continue to act at all times and in all places to defend the State of Israel,” he added.

The Israel Defense Forces said the strikes targeted engineering vehicles involved in rebuilding infrastructure at the port, as well as fuel storage facilities, naval vessels, and additional Houthi assets in the surrounding maritime area.

According to the IDF, the port of Hudaydah has served as a conduit for weapons smuggled from Iran, later used in attacks on Israel and its allies. The military said it launched the latest operation after detecting renewed Houthi efforts to restore terrorist capabilities at the site.